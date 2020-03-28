Kerala suspends sub-collector for flouting quarantine

india

Updated: Mar 28, 2020 07:40 IST

The Kerala government on Friday suspended Kollam sub-collector Anupam Mishra, who slipped out of ‘home quarantine’ and left for his home town Sultanpur, in Uttar Pradesh, without informing health officials and the district collector, the Kerala chief minister’s office said.

The Kerala police, meanwhile, registered a case against Mishra and informed their UP counterparts about it.

Mishra was married to a Kanpur woman on March 2 this year and had gone to Singapore and Malaysia on honeymoon. When the 2016 batch IAS officer and his wife returned from their honeymoon trip last week, health authorities had advised them to remain in ‘home quarantine’ for at least two weeks due to the coronavirus outbreak, officials said.

Mishra’s disappearance came to notice when health official went to his official residence on Thursday to inquire about his condition.

Later, UP police traced Mishra to Sultanpur. Police officers of Kanpur and Sultanpur have spoken to Mishra, who told them that since he was in isolation “someone advised him” to leave for his hometown, said a UP police officer.

“He did follow the advice and came to Sultanpur. He is now in touch with the district magistrate (DM) and superintendent of police (SP) of Sultanpur. They are monitoring his health status and have also got a swab test done again. The report is awaited,” said an officer who spoke to him.

His family lives in Niralanagar in Sultanpur. Mishra’s mobile phone was switched off till Friday morning.

District magistrate, Kanpur, Brahmdev Ram Tiwari, said the issue was being investigated. Mishra denied having travelled to Kanpur and said he was misunderstood.

“In his conversation with officials in Kerala, he told them he was in Sultanpur and they mistook it for Kanpur,” said the official.

IG Kanpur range Mohit Agarwal said the officer had been traced and his travel history to Kanpur was being investigated. “I have asked to check his travel history through his mobile location; in case he has travelled and tested positive, all those points and people he came in contact with, will be sanitised and tested,” he said.

Mishra’s driver and personal security guard have been put in isolation after his disappearance came to light. Kerala police, meanwhile, said they will take action against them also for failing to report his trip to UP. He reportedly left for Sultanpur on March 21, days before the nationwide lockdown was announced due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Kollam district collector B Abdul Nassar told the media persons on Friday that he (Mishra) has given an explanation that when he was told to go into self-isolation, he presumed it was to go to his residence back home in Uttar Pradesh.

“This is a serious violation of protocol and I submitted a report to the government,” said Nassar.

Kerala fisheries minister J Mercykutty, who hails from Kollam district, said this was a clear case of lack of social commitment. Many ministers have sought strict action against Mishra.

Police have registered a case against him under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 271 (disobedience to quarantine rule), said Kollam SP T Narayanan.

Mishra’s sudden disappearance amid the rising coronavirus cases in Kerala (total 140) triggered an outrage in the state. His act also caused embarrassment to the government, which is engaged in a gargantuan task of dealing with one lakh-odd people who are in ‘home quarantine’.

(With agency inputs)