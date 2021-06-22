Kerala woman found hanging in husband's house; dowry harassment suspected

A 24-year old Keralite woman was found hanging in her husband's house at Sasthamkotta in this south Kerala district on Monday, a day after she had sent a series of WhatsApp messages to her relatives over the alleged harassment she was suffering from him over dowry.

S V Vismaya, a native of Kaithode here, was spotted hanging inside the bathroom of the house of S Kiran Kumar, her husband, a state government employee, in the morning, family sources said.

An Ayurveda medical student, she had also sent photos of the wounds and beating marks on her body which she suffered during the recent severe physical torture from Kumar, they alleged.

In her WhatsApp chat, which her family shared with the media, Vismaya alleged that her husband did not like the car gifted by her father as dowry and used to beat her over that.

In the shocking chats, the woman also alleged that she was dragged by her hair and stamped on the face over dowry especially over the car by Kumar, a motor vehicle department employee.

He used to verbally abuse her father saying that he deserved more dowry according to his stature but got only very little, the woman also charged in the chat.

Her father Thrivikraman Nair said that the family had given 100 sovereigns of gold and over one acre land besides a car worth ₹10 lakh as dowry to Kumar during their wedding last year.

"But, he did not like the car and wanted ₹10 lakh as cash instead of it. As I said it was not possible, he used to torture my daughter. He had beaten Vismaya in front of us after coming to our home during midnight last January," an emotional Nair told a TV channel.

He said his daughter would not have taken this drastic step and suspected that Kumar might have murdered her.

Based on the media reports, the state Women's Commission registered a case into the incident on its own and sought a report from the police in this regard.

A police officer said investigation is going on and any further action would be taken after getting the post- mortem report.

"The post-mortem will be done at the government medical college, Thiruvananthapuram and any action will be taken after getting the report," he added.