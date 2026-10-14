Thiruvananthapuram, Keralam has unveiled plans to build a strong team for the 2036 Olympics by launching a project to identify and train young sporting talents, Chief Minister V D Satheesan has said. Keralam unveils 2036 Olympics project to train young athletes, guarantee jobs

He assured that the state government would provide jobs in the state to sportspersons who excel in international competitions, eliminating the need to move to other states in search of employment.

Satheesan was speaking after inaugurating a Sports Awards programme organised by the state Sports Department here on Tuesday.

The CM also unveiled the logo of the Keralam Olympic Talent Pathway project.

"No sportsperson should have to leave Keralam in search of employment. We will provide them with opportunities here," he said.

According to him, sports could play a crucial role in combating drug abuse, and children who engage in sports would become more conscious of their health and well-being.

He highlighted that sports foster discipline, improve physical and mental fitness, and help protect children from drug networks, he said.

To support athletes further, Satheesan promised timely disbursement of travel and daily allowances for sportspersons participating in national and international competitions, along with resolving complaints about delays in disbursing funds for other expenses and prize money.

The Sports Department would inform sportspersons in advance about the amounts due to them, which would be disbursed in full without delay, he said.

The Sports Secretary and the minister had been instructed to ensure timely release of funds for jerseys, food and sports equipment.

The government would also undertake extensive sports infrastructure development on an unprecedented scale in the state, Satheesan said.

Apart from cricket and football stadiums and indoor volleyball stadiums, sports facilities would be expanded across school and college campuses, he added.

Asian Games medal winners and recipients of various sports awards were felicitated at the function.

Sports Minister O J Janeesh Kumar presided over the event.

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