e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 11, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Nov 12, 2019

Kochi flats built in violation of CRZ norms to be razed by January 12

Earlier authorities had decided to carry out ‘controlled implosion’ to bring down the huge concrete structures spreading over 8 lakh square feet and shortlisted two firms for this. Experts say controlled implosion is an accepted demolition technique in which explosives are placed on strategic spots of high-rise buildings and ignited to raze structures within its perimeters.

india Updated: Nov 11, 2019 18:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Thiruvananthapuram
The Alfa Serene Apartments were built on the coastal zone in Kochi. The Alpha Serene Apartments will be razed first and the demolition of the others will be completed in about two days.
The Alfa Serene Apartments were built on the coastal zone in Kochi. The Alpha Serene Apartments will be razed first and the demolition of the others will be completed in about two days. (PTI PHOTO.)
         

The four water-front apartment building complexes in Kochi built in violation of the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) guidelines will finally be demolished on January 11 and 12 in accordance with the Supreme Court verdict.

“We have finalized dates for the demolition. We will take all safety measures. People staying nearby will be evacuated if the need arises,” Kerala Chief Secretary Tom Jose said after chairing a meeting in Kochi. He said the Alpha Serene Apartments will be razed first and the demolition of the others will be completed in two days. The chief secretary was summoned by the apex court in September and served a deadline to implement its verdict in 138 days.

Earlier authorities had decided to carry out ‘controlled implosion’ to bring down the huge concrete structures spreading over 8 lakh square feet and shortlisted two firms for this. Experts say controlled implosion is an accepted demolition technique in which explosives are placed on strategic spots of high-rise buildings and ignited to raze structures within its perimeters.

According to experts, at least 76,000 tonne of debris will be piled up after demolition and they will be removed from the site in 10 days. Perhaps, this is the first time in the country that such high-rise buildings are being pulled down for violating coastal regulation zone guidelines. All flats are between 15 and 19 floors.

Earlier local people had protested vehemently saying large-scale implosion will disturb their dwelling units but experts have allayed their fears and promised help in case of any damage. Owners of 325 flats have tried their best to save their dwelling units till the eleventh hour but the court took a strong position and refused to entertain any pleas.

The Maradu flats case came up in 2007 after the vigilance wing of the state’s local self-government body had directed the Maradu panchayat to cancel 31 building permits for various violations, including CRZ norms. But, later the Kerala High Court had stayed its order and construction continued.

The Kerala State Coastal Zone Management Authority (KSCZMA) had moved the top court in 2016, saying five buildings—four occupied and one under construction—came close to the backwaters violating CRZ III norms. According to CRZ III, if an area is notified it should be relatively undisturbed and untouched. In May this year, the Supreme Court ordered the demolition of these flats saying they violated CRZ norms.

The court had also announced Rs 25 lakh relief for building owners which will be accrued from the builders later. The state crime branch had later arrested three builders and some officials who gave permission to these flats. But owners complained that some of the arrested officials were small fries.

tags
top news
Shiv Sena can’t get deal over the line, Governor invites NCP
Shiv Sena can’t get deal over the line, Governor invites NCP
BJP to ‘wait and watch’ as Shiv Sena scrambles to shore up numbers
BJP to ‘wait and watch’ as Shiv Sena scrambles to shore up numbers
Shiv Sena seeks more time in meeting with governor Koshyari, request denied
Shiv Sena seeks more time in meeting with governor Koshyari, request denied
‘Your job is to...’: Nikki Haley advises immigrants in the US
‘Your job is to...’: Nikki Haley advises immigrants in the US
In his reply to query on Sena-BJP ties, Arvind Sawant drops a big hint
In his reply to query on Sena-BJP ties, Arvind Sawant drops a big hint
Snubbed by Greg Chappell, honed by MS Dhoni: The Deepak Chahar story
Snubbed by Greg Chappell, honed by MS Dhoni: The Deepak Chahar story
People in a Kerala family have died mysteriously for 26 yrs. Now, some answers
People in a Kerala family have died mysteriously for 26 yrs. Now, some answers
Maharashtra deadlock l ‘Last nail in Shiv Sena’s coffin’: Gautam Gambhir
Maharashtra deadlock l ‘Last nail in Shiv Sena’s coffin’: Gautam Gambhir
trending topics
Kapil DevShiv SenaWhatsAppOnion pricesAmitabh BachchanSamsung Galaxy S11Ranveer SinghAyushmann KhurranaJNUGuru Nanak Jayanti QuotesHyderabad Train Accident

don't miss

latest news

India News