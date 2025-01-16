Koi awaaz nahi’: Saif Ali Khan's son Jeh's nanny recounts attack horror

Eliyama Philip, the nanny of Saif Ali Khan's son Jeh, on Thursday recounted the knife attack that grievously injured the actor. In a statement to the police, the woman, who first encountered the armed attacker, said he asked for ₹1 crore. Police personnel stand guard at Satguru Sharan building after an intruder attacked actor Saif Ali Khan in Mumbai. (ANI )

The intruder did not force his entry or break into the actor's flat but possibly sneaked in at some point during the night with the intention of robbery, police officials said.

Philip said she was sleeping on the floor in Jeh's room and woke up at around 2 am when she heard a sound and saw a man move towards the sleeping child. She was pushed away by the attacker as she scampered towards the child.

"I sat up to see who was in the bathroom… I saw a thin and short man come out and go towards Jeh's bed," Philip said in the statement that forms the basis of the police FIR on the incident.

She added that the man pointed a finger at her and warned her to not not make a noise. "Koi awaz nahi," he said, reported PTI.

She told the police that when she asked him what he wanted, the accused demanded money.

“In the scuffle, he attacked me with the blade. I injured my wrist. I asked him what he wanted. He said he wants money and that he needs ₹1 crore,” Philip, who has been working with the star couple for four years, said in her statement.

She said the intruder was around 40 years old. She said Saif Ali Khan and Kareena rushed out of their room hearing her screams. A fight ensued and Khan was grievously injured.

The attacker was seen in CCTV footage escaping through the fire exit staircase.

The police have formed at least 10 teams to solve the mysterious case. They have questioned guards and house helps.

Meanwhile, the doctors at the Lilavati Hospital, where Khan was taken after the assault, said he will make full recovery.

A 2.5-inch piece of the blade was removed from his spine. "He sustained six injuries, two are minor, two intermediate and two deep injuries. One of the injuries is on the back which is close to the spine," the hospital's chief operating officer Dr Niraj Uttamani said.

With inputs from PTI