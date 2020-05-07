e-paper
Home / Kolkata / Kolkata: Eight police personnel test positive, 40 under quarantine

Kolkata: Eight police personnel test positive, 40 under quarantine



kolkata Updated: May 07, 2020 18:22 IST
Joydeep Thakur

Hindustan Times, Kolkata
On Wednesday, the officer-in-charge of Bowbazar police station tested positive for Covid-19. (Photo by by Ravindra Joshi / Hindustan Times)

         

Kolkata Police personnel are falling prey to coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak after other front-line professionals such as doctors and paramedical staff, who have been battling the pandemic, in the city.

“So far, eight personnel of Kolkata Police have tested Covid-19 positive and another 40 are under quarantine,” said a senior officer of Kolkata Police.

On Wednesday, the officer-in-charge of Bowbazar police station tested positive for Covid-19.

Coronavirus outbreak: Full coverage

Earlier, two officers from two separate police stations in the city were infected by SARS-CoV-2, which causes the disease, including the officer-in-charge of Pragati Maidan police station.

The in charge of Pragati Maidan police station got infected as he has been tasked to oversee the cremation of Covid-19 victims at Dhapa, which is exclusively functioning as a crematorium in Kolkata for those who succumbed to the viral outbreak.

On Tuesday, a building, which houses the office of traffic police, in Jorabagan was declared a containment zone after two personnel tested Covid-19 positive.

“Two traffic police personnel, including a sergeant, tested Covid-19 positive. Some of the other police personnel, who came in contact with them, have been quarantined. The building has been sanitised. We’re taking all precautionary measures as per protocols,” said a senior Kolkata Police officer.

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Bengal unit has expressed concern about Kolkata Police personnel contracting the infection or being attacked by the public while they are trying to enforce lockdown restrictions.

“Kolkata Police, our front-line workers against Covid-19, is bearing the brunt on every front. The personnel are not only getting infected, but are also being targeted by the public for trying to maintain law and order,” said Dilip Ghosh, president, BJP’s Bengal unit.

