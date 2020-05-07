e-paper
Home / India News / AIIMS chief warns Covid-19 pandemic yet to peak in India

AIIMS chief warns Covid-19 pandemic yet to peak in India

Between March 25 and May 7, the number of Covid-19 cases in India rose by more than 52,000.

india Updated: May 07, 2020 16:46 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sabir Hussain
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Director of All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Dr Randeep Guleria.
Director of All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Dr Randeep Guleria. (ANI)
         

The chief of All India Institute Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has warned that Covid-19 pandemic in the country may not have peaked yet.

“According to modeling data and the way our cases are increasing, it is likely that peak can come in June and July. But there are many variables and with time only we will know how much they are effective and the effect of extending the lockdown,” said Dr Randeep Guleria, AIIMS Director, according to ANI.

With a vaccine still elusive, the government had been banking on the lockdown to break the chain of transmission of the virus.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage.

On the first day of the lockdown on March 25, the number of Covid-19 cases in India was just over 600 and 13 casualties.

On Thursday - 43 days since the lockdown began - the number of Covid-19 cases in India has almost touched 53,000 with about 1,800 casualties on.

Maharashtra with almost 17,000 cases, Gujarat with more than 6,500 cases and Delhi with more than 5,500 cases are the top three states accounting for more than half of India’s total Covid-19 cases.

Kerala has recorded the highest recovery rate and lowest mortality rate in the pandemic while Sikkim has been the only state so far not to report a single case of Covid-19.

11 die, 300 hospitalised in Vizag after styrene gas leaks from polymer factory
AIIMS chief warns Covid-19 pandemic yet to peak in India
‘Close plant, conduct thorough probe’: Chandrababu Naidu writes to Centre on Vizag gas leak
Vizag gas leak: AP Police shares ‘milk & banana’ formula to neutralise the effect
Taliban-linked Haqqani network, not just ISKP, plotted Kabul gurdwara strike: NDS
Hyundai Santa Cruz could challenge the might of American pickup trucks
Den of match-fixing is in India, says former Pakistan pacer - Report
‘View Covid-19 as a war; worse than Pearl Harbour & 9/11’: Donald Trump
