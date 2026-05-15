Kolkata fuel price today: Petrol prices rises to ₹ ₹108.74 per litre, diesel priced at ₹95.13per litre

Kolkata fuel price today: Petrol and diesel prices in West Bengal's Kolkata were revised on Friday after state-owned oil marketing companies announced a nationwide increase in fuel rates. Fuel prices in India differ from state to state because of variations in local taxes, VAT rates and transportation charges. (AP Photo)

The fresh hike comes amid rising global crude oil prices triggered by the continuing West Asia conflict and disruptions in oil supply routes, particularly the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

Petrol, diesel price in Kolkata today Following the latest revision, petrol in Kolkata now costs ₹108.74 per litre, while diesel is priced at ₹95.13 per litre.

Oil companies said they had absorbed much of the increase in input costs over the past several weeks before deciding to pass on part of the burden to consumers. Officials noted that India was among the few major economies to have maintained relatively stable retail fuel prices despite volatility in global energy markets.

Check new fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, other cities as petrol, diesel prices hiked

Fuel prices in India differ from state to state because of variations in local taxes, VAT rates and transportation charges. As a result, Kolkata continues to record among the higher petrol prices among major metro cities.

The latest increase also marks the end of a four-year freeze on regular fuel price revisions by state-owned oil firms. While petrol and diesel rates had remained largely unchanged since April 2022, there was a one-time reduction of ₹2 per litre in March 2024 ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

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Earlier this week, Union petroleum minister Hardeep Singh Puri hinted that fuel prices could see a hike as oil companies faced mounting financial pressure due to higher crude prices. “At some stage the government has to take a view on raising prices of petroleum products such as petrol and diesel,” he said at a CII event in the national capital on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also recently urged citizens to reduce fuel consumption, exercise restraint and work from home wherever possible amid concerns over rising energy costs.