Kolkata rape-murder case: IMA writes to health minister JP Nadda, seeks safety for women doctors

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Monday wrote a letter to Union Health Minister JP Nadda, saying that the agency is “shocked beyond words” over the brutal rape and murder of a second-year postgraduate student of RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata. The IMA also mentioned a list of its demands for the West Bengal government, demanding a thorough investigation of the case. Junior doctors, trainee doctors and medical students protest against the sexual assault and killing of a post-graduate trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College, in Kolkata (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra) (PTI)

In its letter to Nadda, the IMA demanded a detailed inquiry into the conditions enabling the crime and the steps to improve the safety of doctors especially women in the workplace.

“We submit to you our demand for safe zone, defined security measures and Central Law on violence as deterrent measures. We hope you would consider our demands favourably in the light of deteriorating ground situation,” the letter reads, giving a deadline of two days for its demands.

The IMA suggested that all hospitals should be declared safe zones, and have adequate security personnel and police camps near its premises. It also said that while all the states have laws on violence against doctors, they are “mostly ineffective”.

The association asked the health ministry to reconsider introducing the Draft Legislation of "Healthcare Service Personnel and Clinical Establishments (Prohibition of violence and damage to property) Bill 2019' in Parliament with appropriate amendments.

Meanwhile, representatives of the Federation of Resident Doctors' Association met with JP Nadda regarding the case, posing multiple demands to ensure the safety of doctors in private and government establishments.

Doctors, teachers, and students in several hospitals across multiple Indian states went on an indefinite strike against the rape-murder case, demanding safety and proper laws to protect doctors on call.

Surgeries at AIIMS Delhi saw an 80 per cent drop and admissions were down by 35 per cent on Monday as the staff went on an indefinite strike, reported PTI. The business of private hospitals was also majorly hit due to nationwide protests.

"All elective admissions will be stopped with immediate effect and only emergency admissions will be done till the time strike is called off," read a notification shared by the AIIMS Delhi on Monday.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)