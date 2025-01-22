Kotekar Society robbery accused shot at while trying to flee cops

A 36-year-old man, an accused in Kotekar Agricultural Cooperative Society robbery case, was shot at after assaulting police personnel while trying to flee custody on Tuesday, police said. A 36-year-old man, an accused in Kotekar Agricultural Cooperative Society robbery case, was shot at after assaulting police personnel while trying to flee custody on Tuesday (File photo)

Mangaluru City police commissioner Anupam Agarwal said: “The incident took place at around 4.20pm at the Kotekar Agricultural Cooperative Society near Alankarugudde on KC Road during a site inspection as part of the ongoing investigation into the January 17 heist. The inspection was led by Ullal police inspector Balakrishna HN and his team on the basis of information provided by the suspect, Kannan Mani.”

“During the inspection, Kannan Mani, a resident of Tilak Nagar in Chembur, Mumbai, seized a broken beer bottle and attacked the escorting police officers, Anjanappa and Nithin. He also attempted to stab inspector Balakrishna. Despite warnings and a warning shot by an inspector at the scene, Kannan continued his attack and tried to escape. A CCB inspector was forced to shoot him in the leg to immobilise him,” Agarwal said.

He further said that inspector Balakrishna and constables Anjanappa and Nithin sustained injuries, besides Kannan. All four were taken to a private hospital in Deralakatte for treatment.

On January 17, the Mumbai-based gang looted around ₹14 crore worth of gold jewellery from Vyavasaya Seva Sahakari Bank in Kotekaru. Police arrested three suspects — Murugan D Devar (35), Joshua Rajendran (36), and Kannan Mani — from Padmaneri in Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu, following a joint operation by police teams from Mumbai, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu. Three more suspects remained at large.

“Authorities have seized a vehicle registered in Maharashtra and recovered two bags of gold, suspected to be part of the stolen jewellery. The exact value of the recovered gold is yet to be determined,” an officer told HT.

“There are indications that local residents may have been involved. Police will conduct inquiries with the arrested suspects, who are key players in the crime,” the officer said, adding that the bank officials have been called to verify the seized jewellery.