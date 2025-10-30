Karnataka government orders safety audit of all state transport buses after Kurnool tragedy

State transport minister Ramalinga Reddy on Wednesday announced that the government has ordered a sweeping safety audit of all buses operated by the state’s four transport corporations, in the wake of the fire that broke out in a Bengaluru-bound bus in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh on October 24, killing 20 people. R Ramalinga Reddy

The review would cover vehicles under the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation, Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation, Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation, and North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation, said Reddy, adding that the audit will assess the mechanical condition of buses, renewal records, and compliance with existing safety norms.

In a letter to the managing directors of the corporations dated October 28, Reddy called the Kurnool tragedy “deeply tragic” and said it underscored the need for renewed vigilance. “Safety systems in all transport corporation buses across the state must be reviewed,” he wrote, adding that earlier lapses in preventive measures could not be repeated.

Reddy, who also served as transport minister a decade ago, recalled that a similar incident near Haveri during his earlier tenure had prompted a state-wide inspection drive. “At the time, we mandated that around 50,000 vehicles, from state buses to school vans, be fitted with functional emergency exit doors,” he said, noting that the campaign revealed major safety deficiencies across fleets.

Following the latest accident, the transport department also announced that it will issue a circular mandating new safety requirements for all passenger buses, both public and private. The circular, expected early next week, will require an additional emergency exit door and more fire extinguishers on every vehicle.

“Most premium and sleeper buses have only two main doors and, in some cases, one rear emergency exit,” Reddy said. “That is not sufficient. We are now making it mandatory for all buses to have another emergency door to allow faster evacuation in accidents.”

The minister said many sleeper coaches have windows designed to serve as emergency exits, with hammers placed nearby to break the glass. “But in moments of panic, passengers rarely think of that option. They rush toward the main door, which causes confusion and delays. Multiple exits can save lives,” he said.

As part of the new measures, the government will also require buses to carry multiple fire extinguishers accessible from different points within the vehicle. “Currently, most buses have one or two, usually near the driver’s seat. That will change,” Reddy said.

The transport department will also tighten enforcement against the illegal transport of inflammable or explosive goods alongside passenger luggage. “No compromise can be allowed on passenger safety,” Reddy said, warning that strict action would be taken against officials or operators found negligent.

Air-conditioned buses, the minister added, must carry hammers to break windows during emergencies, and no staff or passengers will be permitted to rest in luggage compartments.

Reddy said the new set of rules revisits and strengthens measures first introduced in 2013 after a horrific bus fire on the Bengaluru–Hyderabad highway killed 45 passengers. “We had laid down several safety norms then. What is required now is stronger enforcement,” he said.