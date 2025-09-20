'Kuchh toh karo': Arvind Kejriwal's jibe at PM Modi after Trump's H-1B visa shock

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday trained guns at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the US government's decision to impose a USD $100,000 fee on H-1B visa applications, a move that is likely to adversely affect Indian techies. AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal.(PTI)

In a social media post on X, Kejriwal questioned the Prime Minister's ability to handle critical issues and asked if the "Prime Minister of 140 crore people is helpless."

“Prime Minister ji, do something at least,” Kejriwal wrote on X in Hindi.

"Why is the Prime Minister of 140 crore people so helpless in the end? Can't you handle anything at all?" he added.

US President Donald Trump on Friday signed a proclamation that will raise the fee for H-1B visas to a staggering $100,000 annually — up from $1,000–$5,000 — the latest in the administration’s efforts to crack down on immigration.

India, which accounts for 71% of H-1B visa holders, is expected to be hit hardest by the move. Currently, around 300,000 (3 lakh) high-skilled Indian workers, mostly in the technology industry, are on H-1B visas in the US.

An HT analysis shows that Trump's move on H-1B visa amounts to effectively killing the programme. The new visa fees of $100,000 announced by Trump is more than the median annual salary of a fresh H-1B visa holder and more than 80% of the average annual salary of all H-1B visa holders.

In response to the move by the White House , India said it is examining the implications of the United States’ decision to impose a $100,000 annual fee on H-1B visas, but stressed that the measure could have “humanitarian consequences”.

“Skilled talent mobility and exchanges have contributed enormously to technology development, innovation, economic growth, competitiveness and wealth creation in the United States and India,” the MEA said in a statement. “Policy makers will therefore assess recent steps taking into account mutual benefits, which include strong people-to-people ties between the two countries.”

The ministry further remarks that the new requirement is “likely to have humanitarian consequences by way of the disruption caused for families".