Kunal Kamra targets Nirmala Sitharaman amid ‘traitor’ jibe row

Comedian Kunal Kamra took to social media on Wednesday to repost the video of his parody song targeting union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra isn't backing down.(HT File)

This comes amid backlash for another parody song that he performed in his Mumbai show, referring to Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde as a “gaddar" (traitor).

In the freshly reposted video of the parody song, which he performed in the same show at The Habitat in Mumbai, Kamra can be seen singing a parody of the song “Hawa Hawai" from the 1987 movie Mr. India, starring Anil Kapoor and Sridevi.

The comedian, known for his politically-charged jokes, mentions how only commoners were having to bear the brunt of corporate culture and face difficulties due to the taxation system. He also comments on bad roads, sluggish development, and the government’s apathy.

Kamra is facing police cases for his ‘traitor’ jibe at Shinde, with Shiv Sena workers vandalising the show's venue. The Mumbai police summoned the comic to appear before the investigating officer at the Khar police station on Tuesday, but the comic requested for more time through his lawyer.

Kunal Kamra’s parody targeting the Shiv Sena

This isn't the first video Kunal Kamra has posted since the controversy around his joke on Eknath Shinde started. In the aftermath of the controversy, he reposted another parody song targeting the Shiv Sena and their protests against him.

In the video posted on Tuesday, Kamra sings a parody of the ‘Hum honge Kamyaab’ song, giving it his twist. He also sang the parody song at the same show where he targeted Shinde.

The visuals of vandalism by Shiv Sena workers at the venue and burning of the comic’s effigy can also be seen as the song ‘Hum honge kangaal’ plays in the background.

While the ruling Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra has condemned Kamra’s joke on Eknath Shinde, the opposition has come to his support.