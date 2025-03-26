Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Mar 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Kunal Kamra targets Nirmala Sitharaman amid ‘traitor’ jibe row

ByHT News Desk | Written by Shivam Pratap Singh
Mar 26, 2025 02:50 PM IST

In the freshly reposted video of the parody song, which he performed in the same show, Kunal Kamra can be seen singing a parody of the song “Hawa Hawai".

Comedian Kunal Kamra took to social media on Wednesday to repost the video of his parody song targeting union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra isn't backing down.(HT File)
Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra isn't backing down.(HT File)

This comes amid backlash for another parody song that he performed in his Mumbai show, referring to Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde as a “gaddar" (traitor).

In the freshly reposted video of the parody song, which he performed in the same show at The Habitat in Mumbai, Kamra can be seen singing a parody of the song “Hawa Hawai" from the 1987 movie Mr. India, starring Anil Kapoor and Sridevi.

The comedian, known for his politically-charged jokes, mentions how only commoners were having to bear the brunt of corporate culture and face difficulties due to the taxation system. He also comments on bad roads, sluggish development, and the government’s apathy.

Kamra is facing police cases for his ‘traitor’ jibe at Shinde, with Shiv Sena workers vandalising the show's venue. The Mumbai police summoned the comic to appear before the investigating officer at the Khar police station on Tuesday, but the comic requested for more time through his lawyer.

Kunal Kamra’s parody targeting the Shiv Sena

This isn't the first video Kunal Kamra has posted since the controversy around his joke on Eknath Shinde started. In the aftermath of the controversy, he reposted another parody song targeting the Shiv Sena and their protests against him.

In the video posted on Tuesday, Kamra sings a parody of the ‘Hum honge Kamyaab’ song, giving it his twist. He also sang the parody song at the same show where he targeted Shinde.

The visuals of vandalism by Shiv Sena workers at the venue and burning of the comic’s effigy can also be seen as the song ‘Hum honge kangaal’ plays in the background.

While the ruling Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra has condemned Kamra’s joke on Eknath Shinde, the opposition has come to his support.

Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 26, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On