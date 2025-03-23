‘Kursi jay hai…': Poster targeting Bihar CM Nitish over national anthem surfaces outside Rabri Devi's house

In the midst of a raging controversy over the National Anthem, a poster targeting Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar appeared outside the residence of former chief minister Rabri Devi in Patna. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's viral video drew sharp criticism from his political opponents, particularly Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leaders.(ANI)

The poster, which took an aim at the Janata Dal-United (JD-U) leader, read, "The non-serious chief minister, Jan Jan Man Adhinayan Jay Hai, Nahi Kursi Kursi Kursi Kursi Jay Hai."

This comes after a purported video of Nitish Kumar talking and gesturing while the national anthem was played during a function in Patna, went viral on social media drawing sharp criticism from his political opponents, particularly Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leaders.

Taking a dig at Kumar, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav shared the viral video on his social media platform X stating "At least please do not insult the national anthem, Hon'ble Chief Minister. You insult youth, students, women and elderly people every day. Sometimes they clap on Mahatma Gandhi's martyrdom day and mock his martyrdom, and sometimes they clap on the national anthem!"

The RJD leader, who is also the son of former chief minister and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav alleged that Nitish Kumar was "not mentally or physically stable" and called his condition a matter of great concern for the State.

"PS: Let me remind you that you are the Chief Minister of a big state. You are not mentally and physically stable even for a few seconds and your being in this position in such an unconscious state is a matter of great concern for the state. Do not insult Bihar like this again and again," he added in a post on X.

Former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD leader Rabri Devi also criticised Nitish Kumar for allegedly talking during the national anthem and demanded that Kumar apologise in both houses of the State for the insult.

Speaking to ANI, Rabri Devi said, "The national anthem has been insulted. The world is watching, and he (Nitish Kumar) should apologise in both houses. He should tender his resignation and make his son the Chief Minister of Bihar. Legally, this carries a punishment of three years. Action should be taken on this matter, but these people are hiding it."

Notably, Kumar's controversial comes at a crucial time when Bihar is due for assembly elections later this year.

(with ANI inputs)