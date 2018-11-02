Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son Tej Pratap Yadav files for divorce, 6 months after wedding with Aishwarya Rai

Tej Pratap Yadav, the older son of former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad, has filed for divorce just six months after he wed Aishwarya Rai in May this year.

A Patna family court has listed hearing for November 29.

About 10,000 guests had attended their lavish wedding in Patna. In an extravagant gesture, a poster was put up outside the Yadav home that depicted them as Lord Shiva and Parvati.

Aishwarya Rai, 25, is the grand-daughter of former Bihar chief minister Daroga Prasad Rai.

Tej Pratap, 29, was a minister in chief minister Nitish Kumar’s previous cabinet when their parties – the Rashtriya Janata Dal and Janata Dal United were allies. His younger brother Tejashwi was deputy chief minister.

Their father Lalu Prasad, chief of the RJD, is currently in jail in a corruption case.

First Published: Nov 02, 2018 19:14 IST