Latest polls dash JD (U)’s hopes for a national status

The JD (U) has again faltered in assembly elections outside Bihar giving another jolt to its quest to attain national party status. The party performed miserably in just concluded Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan assembly elections.

The JD (U) contested on 12 seats each in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh and could manage only a total of 2,4107 votes in two states. All its candidates lost their deposits in two states.

Another former alliance partner of the NDA, Upendra Kushwaha-led Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP), which contested on 18 seats in Madhya Pradesh, could manage only 27,437 votes on all these seats, which is just 0.07% of the total votes polled in the state.

The JD (U) had earlier performed badly in Karnataka assembly elections, where it contested on 27 seats and lost in all. The JD (U) under Nitish Kumar had performed below par in Gujarat, where the party could not open its account even though it contested on 38 seats.

The JD (U) is a part of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and is running the government in Bihar along with the BJP.

The party’s poor performance has not gone well with some of the leaders who feel that a lot needs to be done to get a national presence, besides having a national leadership. “We are a party of Bihar and it will take at least 5-10 years to mark our presence nationally, that too with concerted effort. Merely opening shops ahead of polls for distributing tickets will do no good,” said JD (U) national vice-president Prashant Kishor.

His views were seconded by another JD (U) leader who said that tickets were given without any exercise and judging the ground realities to oblige the state units.

In Chhattisgarh, the best performance by a JD (U) candidate was at Keshkal constituency where its candidate Bindesh Ram could manage 2008 votes. The worst was Raipur Town South constituency, where it could manage only 80 votes in .

The poor performance in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Karnataka and earlier in Gujarat is seen as a setback to the efforts of Bihar chief minister to further extend the party’s base outside Bihar. The party’s effort had earlier failed in Assam and Kerala, whereas it decided not to contest UP polls. In Nagaland, the party won on one seat.

The party contested four seats in collaboration with AIUDF in Assam 2016 and could not win a single seat. In Kerala, where the JD (U) contested seven seats under the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) 2016 by selling the prohibition success story of Bihar, lost all seats, including those of two sitting MLAs.

According to the criteria set by the Election Commission, a national party needs to get at least 6% of the votes from a minimum of four states, or 2% of the total seats in the Lok Sabha from at least three states, or it should be recognised as a state party in at least four states.

As of now, only the BJP, Congress, CPI-M, BSP, CPI and NCP are recognised as national parties. Besides, there are 47 recognised state parties.

