Law and order plans in place for ‘Bharat bandh’, say Mumbai cops

Mumbai police’s spokesperson said all preparations have been made to maintain law and order during the shutdown, including deployment of three State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) companies.

india Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 19:03 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Deepali Sharma
The bandh has been called against three new farm laws passed by Parliament recently.
The bandh has been called against three new farm laws passed by Parliament recently. (Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO for representation)
         

Strict action will be taken against anyone trying to force shops and other establishments to down shutters during Tuesday’s ‘Bharat bandh’ called by various outfits and political parties against the Centre’s new farm laws, Mumbai police officials said.

Deputy Commissioner S Chaitanya, the Mumbai police’s spokesperson, told PTI all preparations have been made to maintain law and order during the shutdown, including deployment of three State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) companies in the metropolis.

Also Read | Bharat Bandh: BEST buses, cabs, autos to ply as usual on Mumbai roads

“We will take strict action if anyone is found forcing people to shut their establishments. Patrolling and nakabandis will be intensified on Tuesday during the bandh,” the DCP said.

The bandh has been called against Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020, all of which were passed by Parliament recently.

