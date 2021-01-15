L-G Sinha inaugurates round the clock call centre for devotees at Vaishno Devi shrine

Jammu & Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated around the clock call centre for devotees at the Mata Vaishno Devi’s shrine in Katra near Jammu on Thursday. He called the centre another initiative of the Shrine Board towards optimum utilisation of available technologies for larger facilitation of the pilgrims.

Sinha added it is the first such facility put in place by the Board that will be of help to the devotees worldwide. He added the queries and grievances of the pilgrims regarding the pilgrimage will be addressed on a real-time basis through the system.

He said the initiative is aimed at providing assistance to the pilgrims in planning their visits to the shrine keeping in view the weather conditions, yatra status, availability of helicopter services, battery-operated vehicles, accommodation and other facilities at any given point of time. He added it will make their yatra experience more pleasant and memorable. “The devotees can inquire about the booking and other facilities made available by the Shrine Board and can also contact in case of any emergency or for any medical help during the Yatra.”