Lions roar on tape is driving away wild elephants from eastern UP villages

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 01:29 IST

Residents battling wild elephants’ menace in an eastern UP village in Sonbhadra district of Uttar Pradesh have found relief in the lion’s roar, blared out by the loudspeakers at night, driving the elephants away.

Maan Singh of Rampakurar village said, the wild elephants had ravaged the crops in Rampakurar and four other villages in the Babhani area of the district in the last fortnight.

Another villager Nabalig Singh said a herd of wild elephants damaged a house in the Sheeshtola village upon which villagers called the forest team for help and started playing the recording of the lion’s roar to trick the elephants. It worked, ensuring the elephants’ swift retreat to the forest.

Divisional forest officer of Sonbhadra, MP Singh confirmed use of the innovating technique by the villagers.

“This innovative way is quite effective, as the recording of the lion’s roar is played; the elephants run back into the forest,” said Singh.

Villagers said the elephants were returning to haunt them every night in the last fortnight but the lions’ roar gave them some relief.

A herd of 20 elephants surrounded the house of one Rai Singh late night in Rampakurar village on November 11 and killed the 25-year-old Rajendra Gond when they were being driven away.

A senior forest officer said jungle patrol had been increased in the area.