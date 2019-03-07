Today in New Delhi, India
LIVE BLOG

LIVE | Cabinet clears ordinance to restore older system of reservation for SC/STs in university hiring

Arun Jaitley addressed last cabinet briefing ahead of Lok Sabha polls on Thursday.

By HT Correspondent | Mar 07, 2019 13:24 IST
highlights

1:19 pm IST

Cabinet clears ordinance on reservation mechanism for faculties in universities

Cabinet clears ordinance to restore older system of reservation for SC/STs in university hiring cancelled by top court

1:15 pm IST

CCEA approves recommendations of GoM relating to issues of stressed Thermal Power Projects

Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has approved recommendations of the Group of Ministers (GoM) relating to issues of stressed Thermal Power Projects.

1:12 pm IST

CCEA approves additional funds to sugar Mills

Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has approved additional funds to sugar Mills, amounting to Rs 2790 crore