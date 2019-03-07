LIVE BLOG
LIVE | Cabinet clears ordinance to restore older system of reservation for SC/STs in university hiring
Arun Jaitley addressed last cabinet briefing ahead of Lok Sabha polls on Thursday.
highlights
1:19 pm IST
Cabinet clears ordinance on reservation mechanism for faculties in universities
Cabinet clears ordinance to restore older system of reservation for SC/STs in university hiring cancelled by top court
1:15 pm IST
CCEA approves recommendations of GoM relating to issues of stressed Thermal Power Projects
Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has approved recommendations of the Group of Ministers (GoM) relating to issues of stressed Thermal Power Projects.
1:12 pm IST
CCEA approves additional funds to sugar Mills
Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has approved additional funds to sugar Mills, amounting to Rs 2790 crore