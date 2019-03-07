Arun Jaitley addressed last cabinet briefing ahead of Lok Sabha polls on Thursday.

1:19 pm IST Cabinet clears ordinance on reservation mechanism for faculties in universities Cabinet clears ordinance to restore older system of reservation for SC/STs in university hiring cancelled by top court





1:15 pm IST CCEA approves recommendations of GoM relating to issues of stressed Thermal Power Projects Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has approved recommendations of the Group of Ministers (GoM) relating to issues of stressed Thermal Power Projects.



