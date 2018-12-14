Live: Congress president Rahul Gandhi to take call on Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh CMs today

After two days of deliberations, endless meetings, and significant jockeying by the supporters of chief ministerial aspirants, Congress president Rahul Gandhi, after consulting various leaders including United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson Sonia Gandhi, and looking at the choice of every booth-level party worker in the states concerned, picked Kamal Nath as chief minister of Madhya Pradesh.

For Rajasthan, he was also expected to pick Ashok Gehlot, 67, or Sachin Pilot, 41. He was in a late-night meeting with Gehlot, immediately after meeting Pilot, at the time of going to print at 12:10am. For Chhattisgarh, the decision on the next chief minister is likely to be made on Friday.

The Congress won a landslide in Chhattisgarh, clearly won Rajasthan, and edged out the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the elected legislators of all three states passed resolutions asking Gandhi to pick their CMs. There were two aspirants in Madhya Pradesh, Nath and Jyotiraditya Scindia; two in Rajasthan, Gehlot and Pilot; and three in Chhattisgarh, Bhupesh Baghel, TS Singhdeo, and Tamradhwaj Sahu.

Here are the live updates:

8:46 am IST I have full faith in party’s leadership: Sachin Pilot Sachin Pilot tweeted, “I appeal to all party workers to keep calm and maintain discipline. I have full faith in the party’s leadership. We will welcome whatever decision is taken by Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi.” Rajasthan Congress president Sachin PIlot at a press conference, in Jaipur, Rajasthan. (HT Photo)





8:35 am IST Rahul Gandhi has been closeted at meetings Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has been closeted at meetings for a larger part of the day on Thursday to decide on chief ministers for Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh where the Congress dislodged the ruling BJP governments.





8:30 am IST Chhattisgarh CM’s name likely to be announced today The name of the next Chhattisgarh chief minister is likely to be announced today.





8:25 am IST Pilot, Gehlot ask their supporters to be calm Congress leaders Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot have asked their supporters to be calm as the party decides on who will be the next chief minister of Rajasthan following its win in assembly elections two days ago.





8:20 am IST Whatever responsibility leadership will give, we will follow: Bhupesh Baghel Chhattisgarh Congress president Bhupesh Baghel says, “After the elections results, the observer came here and had a meeting with all MLAs. It was mutually decided that the final decision will be taken by Congress high command. Whatever responsibility leadership will give, we will follow,” reports news agency ANI. Bhupesh Baghel, Chhattisgarh Congress President: After the elections results, the observer came here&had a meeting with all MLAs. It was mutually decided that the final decision will be taken by Congress high command. Whatever responsibility leadership will give, we will follow. pic.twitter.com/mURXTYzYks — ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2018



