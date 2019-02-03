LIVE updates | With his CMs, Rahul Gandhi to address ‘Jan Akanksha’ rally in Patna’s Gandhi Maidan
Being held after a gap of 28 years — the last was addressed by the then prime minister Rajiv Gandhi in 1989 — the Congress’ rally, titled Jan Akanksha rally, is significant for the party which had been on decline in the state since 1998 when it joined hands with Lalu Prasad-led Rashtriya Janata Dal.
Along with Rahul Gandhi, Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and Ahmed Patel are also going to be at the event today.
Follow the live updates below:
