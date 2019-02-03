LIVE updates | With his CMs, Rahul Gandhi to address ‘Jan Akanksha’ rally in Patna’s Gandhi Maidan

Congress president Rahul Gandhi will address a rally in Patna’s Gandhi Maidan on Sunday to kick off Congress’ election campaign for the Lok Sabha polls 2019.

Being held after a gap of 28 years — the last was addressed by the then prime minister Rajiv Gandhi in 1989 — the Congress’ rally, titled Jan Akanksha rally, is significant for the party which had been on decline in the state since 1998 when it joined hands with Lalu Prasad-led Rashtriya Janata Dal.

Along with Rahul Gandhi, Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and Ahmed Patel are also going to be at the event today.

Follow the live updates below:

12:30 pm IST In 1989, former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi was at Gandhi Maidan In 1989, Rahul’s father and former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi had addressed the rally in Bihar at Gandhi Maidan, the same venue.



