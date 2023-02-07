Home / India News / Lok Sabha briefly adjourned amid protests over ‘sati’ remarks by BJP leader

Lok Sabha briefly adjourned amid protests over ‘sati’ remarks by BJP leader

india news
Updated on Feb 07, 2023 04:32 PM IST

The opposition accused Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Lok Sabha MP Chandra Prakash Joshi of glorifying the practice of ‘sati’ while referring to Padmavati, the queen of Mewar in Rajasthan

After the remarks were made, members of the Opposition protested and stormed into the Lok Sabha well. (ANI image)
After the remarks were made, members of the Opposition protested and stormed into the Lok Sabha well. (ANI image)
ByAnish Yande

The Lok Sabha was briefly adjourned on Tuesday after the opposition leaders accused Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and MP Chandra Prakash Joshi of glorifying the practice of ‘sati’.

The opposition accused the leader and Lok Sabha MP Chandra Prakash Joshi of glorifying the practice of ‘sati’ while referring to Padmavati, the queen of Mewar in Rajasthan.

Also Read:‘Adani, Adani, Adani….’: Rahul questions billionaire’s link with PM Modi

“Queen Padmavati, to protect herself, never showed her face to Allaudin Khilji. She threw herself into a raging fire along with her sixteen thousand female consorts. But your government put up obstructions around this place. Our government has now recognised this site,” said the BJP MP from Chittorgarh, Rajasthan during a discussion on a Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address.

After the remarks were made, members of the Opposition protested and stormed into the Lok Sabha well.

Opposition members NCP MP Supriya Sule, DMK MP A Raja, Congress MP K Muraleedharan, and AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel claimed that Joshi glorified the practice of ‘sati’.

As the lower house of Parliament resumed in the afternoon, Singh clarified his comments.

“In my speech, neither my party nor I have supported the practice of ‘sati’. There was a translation error which has led to this misunderstanding. Nor I nor my party is in favour of this practice. The priority of my party is the duty to the nation before politics”, he said.

Continuing his remarks, Singh said, “The glorious legacy connected with Meera and Padmavati, where there is no one who can overcome Meera as a devotee nor is there a sacrifice that can surpass the one made by Queen Padmavati.”

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 08, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out