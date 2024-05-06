 Lok Sabha election 2024: What's open, what's closed on May 7 | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Monday, May 06, 2024
New Delhi
Lok Sabha election 2024: What's open, what's closed on May 7

ByHT News Desk
May 06, 2024 08:53 PM IST

Schools, colleges, banks, and liquor shops will remain closed in several districts where voting is scheduled on May 7 for the third phase of Lok Sabha polls.

A total of 93 Lok Sabha constituencies across 11 states and union territories will go to the polls in the third phase of general elections on May 7. Schools, colleges and banks will remain closed in several districts across these states and UTs due to the voting scheduled for Tuesday.

Lok Sabha election 2024: Banks, schools, and government offices will remain closed in several districts voting in the third phase on May 7.(PTI)
In the first phase, voting was held in 102 constituencies of 21 states and UTs while second phase while the second phase saw polling in 89 constituencies across 13 states and UTs. Polling was scheduled in 94 Lok Sabha seats in the third phase but the BJP bagged Surat unopposed after the nomination papers of the Congress candidate were rejected and other candidates later withdrew from the contest.

Read: Lok Sabha polls phase 3: Key seats, candidates in Uttar Pradesh as focus shifts to Yadav family

Schools, colleges and banks will remain closed on May 7 in the parliamentary constituencies voting in the third phase. Liquor shops will also be shut in the areas going to polls on Tuesday.

Here's the list of Lok Sabha constituencies voting in the third phase:

  1. Assam: Dhubri, Kokrajhar, Barpeta, Gauhati
  2. Bihar: Jhanjharpur, Supaul, Araria, Madhepura, Khagaria
  3. Chhattisgarh: Sarguja, Raigarh, Janjgir-Champa, Korba, Bilaspur, Durg, Raipur
  4. Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
  5. Goa: North Goa, South Goa
  6. Gujarat: Kachchh, Banaskantha, Patan, Mahesana, Sabarkantha, Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad East, Ahmedabad West, Surendranagar, Rajkot, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Anand, Kheda, Panchmahal, Dahod, Vadodara, Chhota Udaipur, Bharuch, Bardoli, Navsari, Valsad
  7. Karnataka: Chikkodi, Belgaum, Bagalkot, Bijapur, Gulbarga, Raichur, Bidar, Koppal, Bellary, Haveri, Dharwad, Uttara Kannada, Davangere, Shimoga
  8. Madhya Pradesh: Morena, Bhind, Gwalior, Guna, Sagar, Vidisha, Bhopal, Rajgarh, Betul
  9. Maharashtra: Baramati, Raigad, Dharashiv, Latur, Solapur, Madha, Sangli, Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg, Kolhapur, Hatkanangle
  10. Uttar Pradesh: Sambhal, Hathras, Agra, Fatehpur Sikri, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etah, Budaun, Aonla, Bareilly
  11. West Bengal: Maldaha Uttar, Maldaha Dakshin, Jangipur, Murshidabad

The regional offices of the Reserve Bank of India will remain closed in Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Panaji and Raipur.

It is important to note that online banking facilities will remain available. ATMs are also expected to function normally on the voting day.

Stock market to remain open

The third phase of voting won't have any impact on the stock exchange as Mumbai will vote in the fifth phase on May 20.

"The exchange notifies Monday, May 20, 2024 as a trading holiday on account of Parliamentary Elections in Mumbai. Members are requested to take note of the same," said NSE in a circular on April 8.

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
    HT News Desk

