e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 05, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Aug 05, 2019

Lok Sabha election in Tamil Nadu’s Vellore today

Satyabrata Sahoo, the chief electoral officer in Tamil Nadu said that all the preliminary work has been done to ensure safe and secure elections.

india Updated: Aug 05, 2019 10:23 IST
M Manikandan
M Manikandan
Hindustan Times, Chennai
Voting in Vellore constituency was cancelled after the polling body found evidence of money being used to vitiate the process.(PTI FILE)
Voting in Vellore constituency was cancelled after the polling body found evidence of money being used to vitiate the process.(PTI FILE)
         

After an extensive election campaign by ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and filmmaker Seeman’s Tamil nationalist outfit Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) for the Vellore Lok Sabha seat in Tamil Nadu that came to an end on Saturday, the constituency is voting on Monday.

Satyabrata Sahoo, the chief electoral officer in Tamil Nadu said on Sunday that all the preliminary work has been done to ensure safe and secure elections.

“In Vellore LS seat 1,553 booths are going for polls on Monday. About 7,500 booth level EC officers will conduct the elections. 3,752 voting machines will be used for polling votes,” Sahoo told the media.

AIADMK candidate AC Shanmugam, DMK’s Kathir Anand and NTK’s Deepa Lakshmi are the prominent candidates in the fray. Apart from these familiar faces, 25 other candidates are also in the battle.

TTV Dhinakaran’s Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhaga and Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam have not fielded candidates.

First Published: Aug 05, 2019 06:21 IST

tags
more from india
top news
    trending topics
    Jammu & Kashmir Live UpdatesIrfan PathanMumbai Rains Impact
    don't miss