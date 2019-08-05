Lok Sabha election in Tamil Nadu’s Vellore today

india

Aug 05, 2019

After an extensive election campaign by ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and filmmaker Seeman’s Tamil nationalist outfit Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) for the Vellore Lok Sabha seat in Tamil Nadu that came to an end on Saturday, the constituency is voting on Monday.

Satyabrata Sahoo, the chief electoral officer in Tamil Nadu said on Sunday that all the preliminary work has been done to ensure safe and secure elections.

“In Vellore LS seat 1,553 booths are going for polls on Monday. About 7,500 booth level EC officers will conduct the elections. 3,752 voting machines will be used for polling votes,” Sahoo told the media.

AIADMK candidate AC Shanmugam, DMK’s Kathir Anand and NTK’s Deepa Lakshmi are the prominent candidates in the fray. Apart from these familiar faces, 25 other candidates are also in the battle.

TTV Dhinakaran’s Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhaga and Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam have not fielded candidates.

