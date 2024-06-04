Lok Sabha results 2024: AAP draws a blank in Delhi again, wins 1 seat in Punjab, leading in 2 others

The Aam Aadmi Party once again failed to open its account in the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi, where it is in government. The party, however, managed to win a seat in Punjab and was leading in two others, according to the Election Commission of India as the counting of votes is still underway on Tuesday, June 4. Delhi CM and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal.(ANI file)

The AAP said despite adverse circumstances, its candidates gave a tough fight to the Bharatiya Janata Party in Delhi while asserting that the people have voted against the saffron party's politics of “hatred and dictatorship”.

Early trends of the Lok Sabha poll results on Tuesday threw up disappointing results for the BJP-led NDA, which appears to be losing big in its strongholds of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan, although it is expected to form the government with about 290 seats.

However, the BJP was leading in all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, with three of its candidates leading by a margin of over a lakh votes.

Addressing a press conference, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said, “I want to bow down before the country's voters. Today, the election results are coming in. The picture is becoming clearer.”

“These elections are a message from the public that they are tired of the 10-year rule of BJP and want to oust them. They are tired of inflation. It is the beauty of India's democracy that people have said to the BJP to go back,” Sanjay Singh said.

In Punjab, the AAP was leading in two seats, while its Sangrur candidate Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer has won the election. In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, rhe AAP got just the Sangrur seat then.

The Congress had won eight of the 13 Lok Sabha seats. The SAD and the BJP, then fighting as allies, won two seats each.

Following the Sangrur and Jalandhar bypolls in 2022 and 2023, respectively, the Congress was left with seven seats, while the SAD and BJP have two each and the AAP and the SAD (Amritsar) one each.

In the 2024 polls, the SAD was leading in one parliamentary constituency, while the two independents, including radical preacher Amritpal Singh, were also ahead.

Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi won from the Jalandhar reserve parliamentary constituency after defeating BJP candidate Sushil Rinku. Channi, the former Punjab chief minister, trounced the BJP's Rinku by a margin of 1,75,993 votes, as per the EC website.

Congress candidate Amar Singh won from the Fatehgarh Sahib reserve Lok Sabha seat after defeating AAP's Gurpreet Singh GP, according to the EC.

AAP's Raj Kumar Chabbewal was leading in Hoshiarpur by a margin of 43,454 votes against Congress's Yamini Gomar while AAP's Malvinder Singh Kang was ahead in Anandpur Sahib seat by a margin of 11,263 votes against Congress' Vijay Inder Singla.