Badruddin Ajmal's jibe at Cong rival stokes row: ‘He gave birth to only one child’

All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal has courted controversy with his latest remarks targeting Congress leader Rakibul Hussain, who is contesting the Lok Sabha election against him from Dhubri in Assam. AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal (File photo)

"He has no power and gave birth to only one child and I have seven children and few of them are now young, 40 years old. If I wish to marry again, I will not go to ask the Chief Minister," ANI quoted Ajmal as saying.



He also responded to Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's jibe at him. Sarma had asked the AIUDF chief to get married before the general elections.

What Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma had said

Speaking on the sidelines of an election meeting in Udalguri on Saturday, the Assam CM had taken a dig at AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal, asking him to get married before the Lok Sabha elections as the practice of polygamy would become illegal with the implementaton of Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state.

“After the elections, the UCC will come into force and he will be jailed if he marries again as multiple marriages for all will be declared illegal,” Sarma had said.

What Rakibul Hussain had said on Badruddin Ajmal

Rakibul Hussain, the Congress candidate for Dhubri parliamentary constituency, had called Badruddin Ajmal an 'Old Tiger'. Responding to his comments, Ajmal had said, "I am not so old. I can marry again."



Ajmal also attacked Sarma on the issue of rhino killings in the state. "The Assam CM is saying that if Badruddin wins, then Moulabadi will increase and if Rakibul wins, then I will be happy. I am also raising the Rhino killing issue, and I would like to demand the Chief Minister initiate a probe through vigilance to find out the facts, such as how many Rhinos were killed, when it happened, who was involved in it, who was involved in trade, and all the facts will come out," he said.



Assam will vote in first three phases on April 19, April 26 and May 7 in the Lok Sabha elections. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.