'Lord Ram will drive them out': Kejriwal jabs BJP amid Ayodhya temple donation ‘theft’ row

Former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday attacked the BJP-led government, saying they came to power "using Lord Ram's name", and added that the deity will now drive them out. His remarks came amid the ongoing controversy linked to alleged theft of donations to the Ayodhya Ram Mandir. AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal along with MP Sanjay Singh leaves after their visit to Hanumangarhi Temple, in Ayodhya. (PTI)

The AAP chief is currently in Ayodhya and visited the temple also on Friday. He appealed for a social boycott of those accused of their involvement in the alleged embezzlement of donations.

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"I appeal to society whether the law acts or not, we will ensure that the law does its job. Lord Ram will also punish those responsible... Those who are 'chanda chor (donation thieves)' and those supporting them should be socially boycotted. Otherwise, you too will become partners in this sin," Kejriwal told reporters in Ayodhya.

"They (BJP) came to power in the name of Lord Ram, and now Ram himself will drive them out," he added.

The 'pran pratishtha' ceremony of the idol of Ram Lalla took place in January 2024 and was attended by thousands of guests. Months later, the BJP-led NDA registered a thumping victory in the general elections, coming to power for the third consecutive time.