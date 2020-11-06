e-paper
Lovely Anand will give tough fight to Alok Ranjan in Saharsa Assembly constituency

Lovely Anand’s husband former MP Anand Mohan is in jail in connection with 1994 murder case of Gopalganj DM G Krishnaiah.

bihar-election Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 23:31 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Lovely Anand with RJD leader and Mahagathbandhan’s chief ministerial Tejashwi Yadav. (HT Photo)
Saharsa Assembly constituency, located in Saharsa district, comes under the Madhepura Lok Sabha constituency. The voters of this constituency have oscillated between the BJP and the RJD. RJD’s Arun Kumar Yadav, the incumbent MLA, has been absconding after he was accused of raping a minor girl. A charge sheet was filed against him early this year. So, the party did not repeat him, though it gave his wife Kiran Devi a ticket from Sandesh constituency.

Instead, the RJD has fielded former Lok Sabha MP Lovely Anand, who has a long political association. Her husband former MP Anand Mohan is in jail in connection with 1994 murder case of Gopalganj DM G Krishnaiah. Against her, BJP has fielded Alok Ranjan Jha who represented the constituency from 2010 to 2015.

As per the estimates of 2011 census, out of total 5,12,511 population, 69.46% is rural and 30.54% is urban population.

The Scheduled castes (SC) and Scheduled tribes (ST) ratio is 12.05 and 0.11, respectively. As per the voter list of 2019, there are 3,53,903 electorates and 347 polling stations in this constituency. Voter turnout was 61.6% in 2019 Lok Sabha elections whereas it was 57.72% in the 2015 assembly elections.

Dinesh Chandra Yadav (JD-U) is the present Lok Sabha MP of Madhepura.

In 2020, there are 3, 70, 198 eligible voters in the constituency, including 1, 92, 924 male, 1, 77, 272 female and three third gender voters.

In 2015, Arun Kumar of RJD had defeated BJP’s Alok Ranjan Jha by 39,206 votes.

