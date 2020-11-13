e-paper
Home / India News / Lt Gen Harinder Singh takes over as 50th Commandant of IMA

Lt Gen Harinder Singh takes over as 50th Commandant of IMA

Lt General Harinder Singh was previously the commanding officer of 14 Corps at Leh.

india Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 21:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Dehradun
: Lt Gen Harinder Singh after taking over as IMA’s 50th Commandant on Friday in Dehradun.
: Lt Gen Harinder Singh after taking over as IMA's 50th Commandant on Friday in Dehradun.(HT PHOTO)
         

Lt General Harinder Singh took over as 50th Commandant of the prestigious Indian Military Academy (IMA) on Friday, the Academy said.

Lt Gen Singh who was the commander of 14 Corps at Leh, replaced Lt Gen Jaiveer Singh Negi who retired on September 30.

As 14 Corps commander, General Singh oversaw operations, along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh, and led the Indian delegation during talks with the Chinese to end the ongoing stand-off between the two armies.

After taking charge as Commandant of the Academy, Lt Gen Singh paid tributes to the martyrs at the war memorial in the Academy.

An alumnus of National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, the officer joined the army and was commissioned into 9 Maratha Light Infantry. During his career, he also commanded a Rashtriya Rifles battalion in Jammu & Kashmir.

Lt Gen Singh had also served in the United Nations (UN) peacekeeping force while commanding a UN multi-national brigade deployed in eastern Congo. He had also served as a Staff Officer at the UN Mission in Angola.

He had also been an instructor at IMA and in Infantry School in Mhow, Madhya Pradesh.

