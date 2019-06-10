Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath sworn in as MLA after winning assembly bypoll

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath on Monday took oath as an MLA, after winning a bypoll from Chhindwara assembly constituency which was held along with the Lok Sabha elections.

Legislative assembly speaker NP Prajapati administered the oath to Nath in the state assembly hall.

Nath, who took over as chief minister in December last year following the Congress’ victory in the Assembly elections, was then a Lok Sabha MP from Chhindwara. To continue as chief minister, he had to become an MLA within six months.

The by-poll to Chhindwara assembly seat was held after its MLA Deepak Saxena, a close lieutenant of Nath resigned from the state assembly. He defeated Vivek Sahul of the BJP in the bypoll.

The Congress’ strength in the state assembly has now gone up to 114 against the 108 MLAs of the Opposition BJP. One of the BJP’s MLAs was elected to Lok Sabha. There are four independent, two BSP and one SP MLAs who are supporting the Congress government.

The assembly has the strength of 230. A party needs 116 MLAs to form the government.

After taking oath as MLA, Nath addressed the media said that the police have been instructed to take tough measures to stop rape and murder. Two such cases rocked Bhopal last week including the rape and murder of a 10-year-old girl in Bhopal.

“Rape of innocent girls at certain places in the state including Bhopal is unfortunate and condemnable. The accused in Bhopal rape case has been arrested. We will file charge-sheet within 48 hours.”

The CM also said his first priority was to make the state’s farmers happy with revolutionary steps in agriculture.

“Today, more than 70% people are associated with agriculture. There is a need for reform in the field. Our first aim is to ensure more respect to farmers, adequate price on their agriculture produce, making them self-reliant and debt free. The second aim is making available employment to the youths,” he said.

First Published: Jun 10, 2019 18:22 IST