Madhya Pradesh minister apologises for remarks about 'upper caste women'
Madhya Pradesh minister apologises for remarks about 'upper caste women'

The minister, Bisahulal Singh, had made controversial remarks earlier too, about the wife of Congress candidate Vishwanath Singh Anjum, on which the Election Commission sought an answer from the BJP.
Madhya Pradesh minister Bisahulal Singh made the comments in Anuppur.(ANI Photo)
Published on Nov 27, 2021 08:10 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

A minister in Madhya Pradesh stoked controversy over comments made about women earlier this week. The remarks were on the caste lines, and did no go down well with the locals.

The minister, Bisahulal Singh, later apologised for the remarks.

Singh, who holds the portfolio of food and civil supplies in Madhya Pradesh government, said at an even on Wednesday that upper caste and influential people restrict their womenfolk to the household, so if we want social equality, then these women should be pulled out of their homes. The comments were reported by several news agencies and widely criticised on various social media platforms.

Watch the video:

“This is what happens when you give Right message in Wrong Way/Language. People get Triggered and your message stays aside and you're rolled up in new controversy. So think before you speak,” said a Twitter user Jr Dixit.

"Words matter. Women participation in work is low in India and overall it just causes problems to society. Although, using harsh words should be avoided in things related to personal choice," another person posted on Twitter.

Singh, however, said his remarks were misconstrued and that it was not his intention to hurt the sentiments of any particular community.

"I apologise if anyone's sentiments got hurt, but I didn't say it to degrade any community. My motive was to say that women of all backgrounds should do social service with equality. People twisted my words," said Singh.

The minister explained that the family members of his party - ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) - were absent, which is why he said that all of them should be brought out and come forward to work for the society and the party.

"I didn't talk about Thakur women or women of MP. I pointed to the people from our board and Brahmins from the district. I don't think I said anything wrong. If people are still hurt, I apologise," he added.

Earlier too the minister had made controversial remarks about the wife of Congress candidate Vishwanath Singh Anjum, on which the Election Commission sought an answer from the BJP.

