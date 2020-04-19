MP overtakes Tamil Nadu, becomes state with 3rd highest Covid-19 cases: State tally

india

Updated: Apr 19, 2020 10:09 IST

The Ministry of Health on Sunday updated the number of confirmed coronavirus cases to 15,712. The latest figures include 12,974 active cases, 2,230 patients who have been cured or discharged and 507 fatalities.

Maharashtra, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan and Gujarat are the states that continue to see a high number of Covid-19 cases.

Here’s statewise breakup of the number of coronavirus cases, deaths, and recoveries.

Maharashtra

With 3651 Covid-19 active cases, Maharashtra has registered the highest number of coronavirus cases in the country. The state has recorded 211 deaths so far while 365 patients have recovered.

Delhi

Delhi has the second-highest number of coronavirus cases in the country. As many as 1893 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the national capital. 42 people have died from the infection while 72 people have made a recovery, as per the health ministry’s data.

Madhya Pradesh

The state has reported 1407 positive cases of coronavirus. 70 people have died from Covid-19 here while 127 have recovered.

Tamil Nadu

The southern state has the third-highest number of Covid-19 cases in the country which now stand at 1372. Tamil Nadu has seen 365 recoveries and 15 Covid-19 deaths.

Rajasthan

Coronavirus cases in Rajasthan touched 1351 on Sunday. The state has reported 11 fatalities, and 183 patients have recovered from the infection.

Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state has registered 1376 coronavirus cases and 93 recoveries so far. 53 people have died from the infection in the state.

Uttar Pradesh

969 people have been infected from Covid-19 in the state. While 86 people have recovered from coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh, 14 have died from the infection here.

Telangana

809 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported from the state so far. 186 people have made a recovery from the virus while 18 people have died from Covid-19.Andhra PradeshThe state has witnessed 603 positive Covid-19 patients and 42 cases of recovery. 15 people have died.

Kerala

As per the health ministry, Kerala reported 400 coronavirus cases on Sunday. Kerala has witnessed three deaths due to Covid-19 while 257 people have successfully recovered.

Karnataka

The state has recorded 384 Covid-19 cases and 14 deaths. 104 people have been cured and discharged.

Jammu and Kashmir

The union territory of Jammu and Kashmir has seen the number of Covid-19 patients rising to 341. 5 people have died from the infection while 51 were cured.

Haryana and Punjab

The neighbouring states have 225 and 202 Covid-19 cases respectively. While 13 people have died in Punjab, Haryana has seen three deaths. 43 people have recovered from Covid-19 in Haryana, 27 in Punjab.

In West Bengal, 310 people have been infected by the coronavirus. There have been 12 deaths and 62 recoveries in the state. Odisha has 61 Covid-19 positive patients, 21 have recovered while one person has died. In Bihar, 86 people have tested positive for coronavirus, two people have died while 37 patients have recovered.

Assam has reported 35 Covid-19 cases, one person has died while 12 people have recovered. Uttarakhand has 42 coronavirus patients, 9 patients have recovered from the infection. In Chandigarh, 23 people have contracted the Covid-19 disease and 10 have recovered. Andaman has recorded 14 coronavirus cases, 11 have recovered. Chhattisgarh has recorded 36 cases of coronavirus and 24 people have recovered.

Ladakh has 18 patients, 14 people have recovered. Goa has reported seven cases of Covid-19 disease, 6 patients have recovered. Himachal Pradesh has 39 cases, one patient has died and 16 have recovered. Pondicherry has reported seven cases, 3 have recovered. Jharkhand has 34 Covid-19 cases, two patients have died. Meghalaya has reported 11 cases and one death.

Two coronavirus cases have been reported in Manipur, one has recovered. Tripura also has two Covid-19 patients, one has recovered.

States and Union territories with just one positive Covid-19 case include Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram. Sikkim has not reported any Covid-19 case yet.

On April 14, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the nationwide lockdown till May 3.

India entered the fifth day of the extended lockdown phase on Sunday.

Note: Figures are from official data released by the Ministry of Health, and may differ from realtime numbers released by various state governments subject to confirmation from the Centre.