MP govt delists Raj Bhawan as containment zone, Bhopal Collector says not yet

india

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 22:04 IST

The Madhya Pradesh Congress has alleged that the decision to denotify the containment zone at the Raj Bhawan campus, the official residence of the state governor, is tied to the cabinet expansion plan of chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. The decision to place it under the containment zone was taken just five days ago.

“The district administration in Bhopal denotified the containment zone at the Raj Bhavan campus on Monday evening, within five days of its notification, at the instance of the BJP government to facilitate expansion of Shivraj Singh Chouhan cabinet which is expected anytime,” said state Congress leader and MLA PC Sharma.

Such decisions, the MLA said, corroborated their charge that the BJP government is not serious about the lives of people and is only focused on political gains.

Notably, an official release from directorate of public relations ,on Monday night, stated, “Raj Bhavan has become containment free area. All the 10 persons infected with Covid-19 are under treatment in hospitals. Members of other 10 families of containment zone have been shifted to a quarantine centre.”

After six Covid-19 patients were identified on the Raj Bhavan campus on Wednesday, the area around the patients’ houses was declared as a containment zone by the district administration.

“The area covered under practical distance from these houses (10/0 to 10/9) which have been declared as epicentre, is being declared as a containment area,” read the district administration order rather than declaring the area within one kilometre radius as part of the containment zone.

The order also said that the practical distance would be earmarked by the chief medical health officer (CMHO) and the RRT (rapid response team).

“Containment area is defined as marking of first contact areas of the reported positive case,” said the order.

The decision regarding the practical demarcation means that the main building on the campus, which is hardly 500 meters away from the employee quarters, is not covered under the containment zone. The area has been notified as containment zone free, said a district administration officer who did not wish to be named.

Tarun Kumar Pithode, Collector of Bhopal, said, “I have not taken any such decision to declare the area (Raj Bhavan) as containment zone free area. I have got a proposal to the effect and am examining the same.”

Manoharlal Dubey, secretary to the governor, said, “All I can say is as many as 11 families living in the zone have been shifted to some other place.”