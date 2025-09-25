Madras HC orders CBI probe into BSP leader’s murder case

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Wednesday handed over the investigation into the brutal murder of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) State president K. Armstrong to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), citing “glaring lapses” and “procedural failures” in the probe so far. The Madras High Court on Wednesday handed over the investigation into the brutal murder of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) State president K. Armstrong to the Central Bureau of Investigation. (Representative Image)

Justice P. Velmurugan, pronouncing the order, said the case was “a classic example of how investigative flaws can derail justice,” and rejected the state’s claim that the Chennai police had conducted a comprehensive investigation. The court was hearing a petition filed by Armstrong’s brother, K. Immanuvel, who had alleged that crucial witnesses were ignored, evidence mishandled, and the probe compromised under political influence.

“The State police have failed to conduct an identification parade even though eyewitnesses were available,” Justice Velmurugan observed. “The prosecution cannot take shelter under the argument that the photographs of the accused were already in the media. Was the media the eyewitness to the crime?”

Brutal Killing

Armstrong, a 52-year-old Ambedkarite leader and a strong Dalit voice in Tamil Nadu politics, was hacked to death in broad daylight on July 5, 2024, near his residence in Perambur, Chennai. An armed gang posing as food-delivery agents launched the attack, killing him on the spot and leaving his elder brother injured while trying to protect him.

The killing sparked shockwaves across the state and beyond, with the BSP chief Mayawati alleging a political conspiracy. Armstrong’s funeral saw thousands of mourners and became a rallying point for Dalit groups demanding justice.

The Greater Chennai Police initially attributed the murder to a revenge plot linked to the 2023 killing of gangster “Arcot” Suresh. A charge sheet running over 7,000 pages named 30 accused, but Armstrong’s family consistently maintained that the investigation was “half-hearted” and aimed at shielding powerful figures.

Court’s Rebuke

Over the past year, the High Court repeatedly flagged deficiencies in the police probe. In July 2025, the court reprimanded investigators for procedural lapses, observing that “failure to conduct proper identification parades cannot be condoned.” On Wednesday, the court went further, transferring the case to the CBI.

“Justice must not only be done, it must be seen to be done,” Justice Velmurugan remarked. “Where there is reasonable doubt about the fairness of the investigation, this court cannot remain a silent spectator.”

The court accepted the petitioner’s argument that the hurried filing of a charge sheet — without securing proper witness statements or corroborating evidence — risked weakening the prosecution’s case at trial. “Acquittals in this country often stem from shoddy investigations. This case is no different,” the judge said.

Wider Concerns

The order comes at a time when law and order in Tamil Nadu has become a matter of political debate. The murder of a prominent Dalit leader in the state capital, coupled with allegations of police apathy, has raised questions over the government’s ability to protect political leaders and uphold rule of law.

For the BSP, the CBI transfer is both vindication and relief. “We never had faith in the local police,” Armstrong’s widow, Porkodi, told reporters. “Only an independent agency can bring out the truth. We want to know who really ordered my husband’s killing.”

Political observers say the development is likely to escalate tensions between the ruling DMK government and opposition parties, which have accused the state of shielding vested interests.

Next Steps

The CBI will now take custody of the case files, re-examine evidence, and may summon both fresh witnesses and those previously questioned. The transfer is expected to delay trial proceedings but, as the High Court underlined, “truth must prevail over speed.”

As the state reels from the High Court’s scathing remarks, the Armstrong case has become emblematic of Tamil Nadu’s growing concerns over governance, policing, and the safety of political leaders. The next phase of the probe will test whether the central agency can succeed where the state police were found wanting.