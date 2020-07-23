Maha assembly polls: EC orders probe into activist’s allegations

india

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 23:46 IST

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India on Thursday ordered an inquiry into the Maharashtra chief electoral officer’s (CEO) selection of a particular company, with alleged links to BJP, in the run-up to the 2019 assembly elections.

BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya was unreachable for comment.

“Regarding tweet of Mr Gokhale @SaketGokhale, Commission has sought detailed factual report in this matter from CEO Maharashtra with respect to alleged locale of the incidence immediately,” the ECI spokesperson said.

The ECI’s decision came after a series of tweets by Saket Gokhale where he alleged that the CEO of Maharashtra appointed a company, Signpost India, which he alleged was empaneled by the Devendra Fadnavis-led government in 2017.

The CEO hired the company for the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation, better known as SVEEP. As part of the program, the Commission puts out advertisements on social media, in newspapers and hoardings to promote a healthy attitude among the electorate and encourage them to work.

According to a CEO in a northern state, each state can choose its own method to hire an agency.

“Some states decide to issue a tender, other can choose from companies empaneled with the government,” the CEO said on the condition of anonymity. “However, it strange that this has happened. Normally in the tender itself it is mentioned that the company should not be associated with any political party.”

The CEO added that in a large state like Maharashtra a tender would easily be worth over 15 crores. “It is at the time of elections when there is a certain amount of money involved; otherwise its not that expensive.”

“The procedure does not require approval from the Chief Election Commission or the Election Commission of India; in our state most of it is handled by the district level officers.”

A CEO from a north-eastern state added that only the list of celebrities involved in the campaign has to be approved from the national capital.

“We do most of our advertorial work in-house or in collaboration with institutions,” said the CEO on condition of anonymity.

Gokhale has alleged that the demographic data of the electorate was at risk since a BJP officer bearer was involved.

“The address 202 Pressman House was also used by a digital agency called “Social Central”. This agency is owned by Devang Dave who is the national convener of IT & social media for BJP’s Youth Wing @BJYM. Guess who shows up on his client list on his website,” Gokhale wrote on Twitter.

“Devang Dave is also the founder of websites and pages like “The Fearless Indian”, “I Support Narendra Modi” etc. His agency lists the BJP (naturally) as a client along with other govt. entities,” he added.

Gokhale said it was Facebook’s policies about political advertising that helped locate the address of the agency.

“It’s not like a suo moto disclaimer was made by the Commission,” Gokhale said.

Gokhale also raised concerns about data privacy. “ECI uses very detailed demographic data. How do we know this wasn’t passed along to the BJP by one of its office bearers. “

The Maharashtra BJP unit confirmed that Dave is a BJP member but said there was nothing wrong with him taking other contracts. “Dave has his own digital marketing company and services various clients. Just because he is associated with BJP, that does not mean he cannot take up other assignments. He must have taken Election Commission contract through proper procedure,” said BJP spokesperson Bhalchandra Shirsat.

Dave was not available for comment despite several attempts to reach him.

Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said it raised a very serious issue regarding the functioning of an independent agency like the Election Commission. “How can someone who is involved with a political party be given a contract of a non partisan agency which conducts polls? This is serious case of conflict of interest and there should be an independent probe.”