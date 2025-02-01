Menu Explore
Maha Kumbh: 10 injured after van carrying devotees overturns in UP's Barabanki

PTI |
Feb 01, 2025 11:57 AM IST

Ten people were injured when a pick-up van carrying devotees from Prayagraj Maha Kumbh overturned in Safdarganj.

Ten people were injured when a pick-up van carrying devotees returning from Prayagraj Maha Kumbh overturned in the Safdarganj area here, police said on Saturday.

A pick-up van transporting devotees returning from Prayagraj Maha Kumbh crashed in the Safdarganj district here on Saturday, injuring ten persons, according to police.(Hindustan Times/representative)
A pick-up van transporting devotees returning from Prayagraj Maha Kumbh crashed in the Safdarganj district here on Saturday, injuring ten persons, according to police.(Hindustan Times/representative)

According to police, the vehicle went out of control and turned on its head near Maulabad village in the Safdarganj Police Station area Friday evening.

Also read: Varanasi suspends Ganga Aarti till February 5 amid crowd at Prayagraj Mahakumbh

Of the 10, four were seriously injured and were rushed to the district hospital.

The rest were treated at a government hospital in Sirauli Gauspur, police said.

