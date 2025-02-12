Maha Kumbh: Magh Purnima 'snan' today; no-vehicle zone in Prayagraj | Key updates

Magh Purnima snan today: Scores of devotees thronged the ghats of Triveni Sangam during the Mahakumbh Mela in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Wednesday to take a holy dip on the occasion of 'Magh Purnima'. Rush of devotees at the Sangam on the eve of 'Magh Purnima', during the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj. (PTI)

Early morning drone visuals from Prayagraj showed massive crowds of devotees in and around the Sangam.

According to additional mela officer Vivek Chaturvedi, “An unexpected crowd has come to the Mela this time for the snan." While noting that all preparations have been made for the occasion, Chaturvedi said the 'Magh Purnima' bath will continue for the whole day on Wednesday.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said more than 45 crore devotees have taken a 'holy Triveni bath' in the Maha Kumbh so far.

Mahakumbh: Magh Purnima snan | Key points

A 'snan' (bath) on 'Magh Purnima' is a holy occasion for bathing in the Triveni Sangam, the confluence of rivers Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati. The fourth 'Amrit Snan' is occurring on February 12, Wednesday, with fair officials and the state government preparing to manage the crowd.

Administrative officials have chalked out special plans for the day as it marks the end of month-long 'kalpavas', a key tradition of the Maha Kumbh. Kalpavas began with the beginning of the Maha Kumbh, which was on January 13 on Paush Purnima.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath earlier extended Magh Purnima greetings and best wishes to the people of the state, the seers and devotees who have come there for the Maha Kumbh. He said that bathing, donating and worship hold special significance on this occasion, while it is also a key date for the 'kalpavasis' at the Sangam site. He also issued directives to authorities that no devotee, 'kalpavasi' or any citizen should face any inconvenience on the occasion.

To ensure the safety and security of all devotees, a no-vehicle zone has been declared in Prayagraj, with an exception in place for only emergency vehicles. Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Vaibhav Krishna urged people to follow keep an eye on the UP Police's X and Facebook accounts for verified information. Meanwhile, an official statement said that designated parking lots have also been marked for public and private vehicles in a bid to avoid traffic.

Secondary schools of all boards in Prayagraj have also been functioning online, as physical classes were suspended from February 7 to 12, keeping in mind the students' convenience.

Artificial intelligence-enabled cameras and drones have been deployed to monitor devotees' movements and regulate traffic in the Mela area. An officer said that real-time data is being gathered from toll plazas, and officials in neighbouring districts have been tasked with tracking incoming vehicle numbers and routes so that better traffic management can be implemented.

Top-notch healthcare arrangements are also in place as officials anticipate a huge influx of devotees. Officials said all hospitals within the city, division, and the Mahakumbh area have been placed on high alert, as per the CM's orders. As many as 133 ambulances, including 125 road ambulances, seven river ambulances, and one air ambulance, have been deployed to provide immediate assistance during emergencies.

Additionally, the Mahakumbh Mela's nodal medical officer, Dr Gaurav Dubey, noted that more than 2,000 personnel have been deployed within the fair area, with an extra 700 staff members on high alert at the Swaroop Rani Nehru (SRN) hospital. This facility houses 250 reserved beds and has secured 200 units of blood to address potential emergencies. All 43 hospitals in Mahakumbh Nagar, each with a 500-bed capacity, have been fully prepared to deal with any kind of emergency.

Necessary travel arrangements have also been made for the devotees. Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw earlier reviewed the arrangements at eight railway stations ahead of Magh Purnima. He also inspected the Prayagraj railway station. The state transport department has also arranged 1,200 additional buses, which will be available every 10 minutes.

The grand Mela 2025, which kickstarted on January 13, is held every 12 years and considered the world's largest spiritual gathering. The event will conclude on February 26 on the occasion of Mahashivratri.

(With inputs from agencies)