Mahakumbh: NCP (SP) leader Mahesh Kothe dies of heart while taking holy dip at Triveni confluence

ByHT News Desk
Jan 14, 2025 10:40 PM IST

The incident took place at around 7.30am at the Triveni Sangam. He was 60.

Mahesh Kothe, former Solapur mayor and NCP (SP) leader, died of a heart attack while taking a holy dip at the Triveni confluence in Prayagraj on Tuesday, PTI reported, citing his aide. He was 60.

Former Solapur mayor and NCP (SP) leader Mahesh Kothe.(X/Sharad Pawar)
Former Solapur mayor and NCP (SP) leader Mahesh Kothe.(X/Sharad Pawar)

The incident took place at around 7.30am at the Triveni Sangam – the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the legendary Saraswati River.

“Kothe had gone to the Triveni sangam to attend shahi snan (on Makar Sankranti),” the aide said. “He suffered a heart attack in the river water. He was rushed to a medical facility, but he was declared as brought dead.”

His body will be brought to Solapur for the last rites on Wednesday, according to PTI. He is survived by his wife and a son.

Kothe lost the Maharashtra assembly elections from Solapur (North) against BJP's Vijay Deshmukh.

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar expressed grief at Kothe's death and said that the party stood in solidarity with his family.

“The youngest former mayor of Solapur and my old colleague, Mahesh Kothe, passed away tragically in Prayagraj. Mahesh Kothe held a significant influence on the social and political landscape of Solapur city,” Pawar wrote on X.

"In his demise, Solapur has lost a dynamic and dedicated worker. We all stand in solidarity with the Kothe family in grief. Heartfelt condolences!" he added.

According to the Uttar Pradesh government, around 3.5 crore devotees took a dip on Tuesday, almost double the first day's figure.

The ceremonial holy dip performed by saints and devotees at sacred confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati rivers in Prayagraj during the Maha Kumbh, is believed to cleanse sins and provide spiritual merit, attracting millions of Hindu pilgrims to partake in this ritual.

(Inputs from PTI)

