    Bihar: 20-year-old woman killed, 5 missing after boat capsized in Sone river

    The boat, carrying 18 farmers, including 16 women, was on its way to Sone Dila (highlands in the river) to weed their potato crops they had planted there

    Updated on: Oct 10, 2025 4:15 PM IST
    By Prasun K Mishra
    Aurangabad: A 20-year-old woman was killed while five other women are missing after a boat capsized in the Sone river near Raghunathpur sand ghat in Bihar’s Aurangabad district on Friday morning, police said.

    Police identified the body that was recovered as Tamanna from Badem village.
    Police identified the body that was recovered as Tamanna from Badem village. (Representative photo)

    The boat, carrying 18 farmers, including 16 women, was on its way to Sone Dila (highlands in the river) to weed their potato crops they had planted there, Aurangabad sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Sanjay Kumar Pandey said.

    Preliminary investigations suggest that the boat was caught in a whirlpool after it entered a 100-foot-wide stretch of deep water with strong currents around 9am. “Around 12 people were rescued by the fishermen and local divers but six women drowned with the boat,” SDPO Pandey said.

    Police identified the body that was recovered as Tamanna from Badem village.

    The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) from Patna and Gaya respectively are carrying out the search operation, the SDPO added.

