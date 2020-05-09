e-paper
Home / India News / Bodies of migrant workers killed in Maharashtra train accident brought back to native place

Bodies of migrant workers killed in Maharashtra train accident brought back to native place

On Friday morning, 16 migrant labourers from MP were run over by a train in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad district after they fell asleep on a railway track amid the lockdown restrictions imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

india Updated: May 09, 2020 19:41 IST
Monika Pandey
Monika Pandey
Hindustan Times, Bhopal / Jabalpur
People stand outside an ambulance after loading the body of victims of a train accident in Aurangabad, Maharashtra, Friday, May 8, 2020.
People stand outside an ambulance after loading the body of victims of a train accident in Aurangabad, Maharashtra, Friday, May 8, 2020.(AP)
         

The bodies of 16 migrant labourers were brought back to their native places in Madhya Pradesh’s (MP) Shahdol and Umaria districts by a Shramik Special Train on Saturday, government railway police (GRP) officials said.

“Two special bogies were attached to the Shramik Special Train, which transported around 1,300 stranded migrant labourers from Aurangabad to MP, to bring back the accident victims’ bodies. Later, the bodies were sent to the neighbouring Shahdol and Umaria districts. There were two injured labourers, who were sent to their native Mandla district in an ambulance van,” said SS Jain, superintendent of police, railways, Jabalpur.

Bharat Yadav, district collector, Jabalpur, said, “All the stranded migrant labourers, who were brought back from Aurangabad, belong to villages in Jabalpur, Shahdol and Rewa divisions. All of them underwent a medical examination at Jabalpur railway station before they’re sent to their respective native places by buses. Adequate arrangements were made for their food and water on the way.”

The rail accident victims worked at a steel plant in Maharashtra’s Jalna district. They had left Jalna at 7 pm on Thursday and walked on the road to Badnapore. Later, they started walking along railway tracks. They sat on the railway track to take rest, but fell asleep on the track due to exhaustion after walking for 36 kilometres. A train ran them over on Friday early morning, said a police officer.

