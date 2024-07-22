Maharashtra Congress chief jabs Amit Shah: 'Narendra Modi sardar of corruption'

Reacting to union home minister Amit Shah's remark on NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Monday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi "the biggest sardar (kingpin) of corruption". Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole addresses a press conference.(ANI file photo)

"In 2014, Sharad Pawar was conferred with Padma Vibhushan by the NDA government itself, and now they are calling him the sardar of corruption. The biggest sardar of corruption is Modi himself," Nana Patole said on Monday.

On Sunday, Amit Shah accused Pawar of "institutionalising corruption".

Shah called Pawar the mastermind of corruption in Indian politics.

"They (the opposition) are speaking about corruption. The biggest mastermind of corruption in Indian politics is Sharad Pawar and I have no confusion in that. What will they accuse us of now? If somebody has done the job of institutionalising corruption, Sharad Pawar, it is you. And you are accusing us of corruption?" he said.

Nana Patole said the BJP is afraid of losing power in Maharashtra. He also questioned the government for not providing reservation benefits to Marathas.

"Before losing power, they were harassing Marathas. Electing 105 MLAs to BJP now seems like a mistake to the people of Maharashtra. Despite BJP being in power both in the state and at the centre, why are they not giving reservations to Marathas?."

He claimed land worth thousands of crores was being snatched at the behest of BJP leaders.

Ostensibly referring to the Dharavi redevelopment plan, he said "big projects are shifting from Maharashtra to Gujarat.

Amit Shah also attacked Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday, saying he was the leader of what he called the Aurangzeb Fan Club and that he shared meals with those involved with Kasab.

Reacting to the jibe, Nana Patole said, "Everyone knows that they gave a ticket to Ujjwal Nikam. Whatever miracle happened that night, only Ujjwal Nikam can tell. Was he working for the government or the BJP? Government lawyers should be impartial, not for any party. Ujjwal Nikam has contested the Lok Sabha elections, so now it is becoming clear what his real face is."

Amit Shah had said Thackeray supports PFI.

"Uddhav Thackeray shares his meals with people involved with Kasab, he supports PFI and stands against renaming Aurangabad as Sambhaji Nagar," he added.

With inputs from ANI