Maharashtra makes it compulsory for people from Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Goa to bring Covid-negative report, issues notification

Maharashtra makes it compulsory for people from Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Goa to bring Covid-negative report, issues notification

These states are Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Goa which have been reporting high caseload of the coronavirus disease.

india Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 17:50 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray at his official residence Varsha. (Photo Courtesy : CMO Twitter)
The Maharashtra government on Monday made it mandatory for people coming from four states to carry a Covid-negative report. These four states - Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Goa - have been reporting high caseload of the coronavirus disease.

In fact, national capital Delhi has been witnessing the third wave of Covid-19 and the number of cases has been rising at an alarming rate.

“The passengers travelling in flights from Delhi, Rajasthan, Goa and Gujarat will have to produce negative RT-PCR report on landing at airports in Maharashtra. The test should have been done 72 hours prior to the scheduled journey,” according to the notification issued by the Maharashtra government.

It further said, “The passengers travelling in trains from these four states will have to produce the negative report obtained 96 hours prior to journey on arrival.”

Those coming by roads will have to undergo screening at border checkposts. “The people with symptoms will have to undergo antigen test. If found positive, the traveller will have get admitted to Covid centre by bearing the cost of treatment,” said the notification issued by chief secretary Sanjay Kumar.

An analysis of the Union health ministry data showed that at least five persons died due to Covid-19 every hour on an average in Delhi in the last 24 hours. This is the largest chunk of such fatalities across the country.

While a total of 511 Covid-19 deaths were recorded across the country in the past 24 hours, Delhi accounted for the largest chunk of such fatalities with 121 fatalities, the data updated at 8 am on Monday showed.

According to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department, the national capital recorded 6,746 fresh Covid-19 cases on Sunday and a positivity rate of 12.29 per cent while 121 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 8,391.

