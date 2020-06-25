Maharashtra reports 4,841 Covid-19 cases, its highest single-day jump

india

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 21:27 IST

Maharashtra on Thursday recorded its highest single-day spike with 4,841 new Covid19 cases, taking the tally of total coronavirus infections in the state to 1,47,741--within touching distance of 1.5 lakh mark. The state also reported 192 deaths on Thursday, taking the total number of casualties in the state to 6,931.

Maharashtra is India’s worst affected state by the coronavirus disease and accounts for nearly one-third of India’s total 4,73,105 positive cases as on Thursday. It also accounts for a big chunk of all deaths recorded in the country with a death rate of 4.69%.

Mumbai case count crossed 70,000 mark with reporting of 1,350 new cases on Thursday, taking the tally to 70,878. City’s death toll has reached 4,062 with 98 new casualties, according to data released by the state health department.

A total of 3,661 people were declared recovered from the disease in the state on Thursday, leaving 63,342 active patients. A total of 77,453 patients have been discharged from treatment facilities in the state till Thursday.

Earlier today, 11 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Mumbai’s slum colony of Dharavi. The tally of Asia’s largest slum has risen to 2,210. No fresh death was reported from the area, said a BMC official

Of the 192 deaths on Thursday, some are expected to be backlog from past weeks, cleared for release today. Senior BJP leader and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had earlier today alleged that the Maharashtra government was not reporting the number of deaths in the state caused by the pandemic accurately. He alleged under reporting of around 1,000 Covid-19 deaths, according to PTI.

On June 15, he had made a similar allegation in a letter written to CM Uddhav Thackeray.

“As per my information, the death of 1,000 people caused due to Covid-19 in the last three months has not been reported so far. Any death happening due to Covid-19 should be reported within 72 hours. But it is not happening,” Fadnavis alleged.

Government had reported additional 1,328 deaths last Tuesday on account of reconciliation of past data.