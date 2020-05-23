Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally mounts to 47,190, over 28,000 cases in Mumbai

india

Updated: May 23, 2020 20:34 IST

Maharashtra on Saturday detected 2,608 new Covid-19 cases, the second highest single-day spike, taking the state’s coronavirus count to a staggering 47,190, according to state health department data.

Maharashtra which is the worst-affected state amid the Covid-19 pandemic with a huge number of coronavirus positive patients reported 60 deaths in the last 24 hours.

With these 60 deaths recorded on Saturday, the death toll in the state has climbed to 1,577.

This is the seventh consecutive day when the state reported more than 2,000 new coronavirus cases, the state health department data said.

Mumbai on Saturday reported 1,566 new Covid-19 cases, slightly lower in number than the count reported on Friday, taking the financial capital’s total tally of coronavirus positive patients to 28,817.

The capital city reported 40 deaths in the last 24 hours, up from yesterday’s 27 deaths, taking the death toll to 949.