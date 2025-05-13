Menu Explore
Maharashtra secretariat receives anonymous bomb threat email, Mumbai police on high alert

PTI |
May 13, 2025 04:54 PM IST

The anonymous email received by the official stated that there would be a blast within 48 hours in Mumbai.

An email warning of a bomb blast was received at the Mantralaya, administrative headquarters of the Maharashtra government situated in south Mumbai, police said on Tuesday. 

Mumbai police are currently investigating a bomb threat issued to the Maharashtra Secretariat.(PTI)
Mumbai police are currently investigating a bomb threat issued to the Maharashtra Secretariat.(PTI)

Also Read: Bomb scare at Bhubaneswar airport over unclaimed handbag, cleared after security check

The anonymous email received by the official posted at the Disaster Management Control Room on Monday evening said there would be a blast within 48 hours but did not mention any place. Police conducted a search of the sprawling complex but nothing suspicious was found.

Also Read: Kolkata airport on high alert after caller claims bomb threat to IndiGo flight

As the threat came against the background of the India-Pakistan military conflict, Mumbai Police are on high alert and security at prominent locations across Mumbai was beefed up as a precautionary measures, a police official said. 

Also Read: Jaipur, Indore cricket stadium receive bomb threats amid India-Pakistan tensions

The Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) was also alerted, he said, adding that a case was registered at the Marine Drive Police Station. Efforts are on to track down the sender through the IP address, he added.

Get Latest real-time updates on India Pakistan News Live, India News, Weather Today and Latest News, on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India Pakistan News Live, India News, Weather Today and Latest News, on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Maharashtra secretariat receives anonymous bomb threat email, Mumbai police on high alert
