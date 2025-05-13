Maharashtra secretariat receives anonymous bomb threat email, Mumbai police on high alert

An email warning of a bomb blast was received at the Mantralaya, administrative headquarters of the Maharashtra government situated in south Mumbai, police said on Tuesday. Mumbai police are currently investigating a bomb threat issued to the Maharashtra Secretariat.(PTI)

The anonymous email received by the official posted at the Disaster Management Control Room on Monday evening said there would be a blast within 48 hours but did not mention any place. Police conducted a search of the sprawling complex but nothing suspicious was found.

As the threat came against the background of the India-Pakistan military conflict, Mumbai Police are on high alert and security at prominent locations across Mumbai was beefed up as a precautionary measures, a police official said.

The Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) was also alerted, he said, adding that a case was registered at the Marine Drive Police Station. Efforts are on to track down the sender through the IP address, he added.