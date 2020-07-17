e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 17, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Maharashtra: Thane building develops cracks, 11 families evacuated

Maharashtra: Thane building develops cracks, 11 families evacuated

Sai Anand Apartment, a 20-year-old building that is located at Khopat in Thane, is prone to collapse, the authorities said.

mumbai Updated: Jul 17, 2020 14:49 IST
Ankita G Menon
Ankita G Menon
Hindustan Times, Thane
Rabodi police station, RDMC, Thane, and Thane Fire Brigade personnel rushed to the site for evacuation.
Rabodi police station, RDMC, Thane, and Thane Fire Brigade personnel rushed to the site for evacuation. (ANI file photo. Representative image)
         

The Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC), Thane, authorities on Thursday night evacuated 11 families, who were staying at a four-storey building that had developed massive cracks and was prone to collapse, and vulnerable residents staying in adjacent Salunkhe and Bhoir chawls, and shifted them to a Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC)-run school amid incessant monsoon rain.

Sai Anand Apartment, a 20-year-old building that is located at Khopat in Thane, is prone to collapse, the authorities said.

The authorities have sealed the building that has nine rooms and three shops.

“The building’s wall, adjacent to Salunkhe and Bhoir chawls, developed massive cracks on Thursday night. All the vulnerable residents were evacuated and the building was sealed,” said Santosh Kadam, chief, RDMC, Thane.

Rabodi police station, RDMC, Thane, and Thane Fire Brigade personnel rushed to the site for evacuation.

While TMC authorities have made temporary arrangement for the evacuees’ stay at a civic body-run school.

tags
top news
PM Oli changes tack on quitting, asks who will replace me. It’s a ploy
PM Oli changes tack on quitting, asks who will replace me. It’s a ploy
‘Talks on to solve border dispute, can’t guarantee anything’: Rajnath Singh
‘Talks on to solve border dispute, can’t guarantee anything’: Rajnath Singh
‘Should not become super spreader event’: Congress, RJD to EC on Bihar polls
‘Should not become super spreader event’: Congress, RJD to EC on Bihar polls
India’s painful economic recovery: Million cases, trillions of rupees lost and counting
India’s painful economic recovery: Million cases, trillions of rupees lost and counting
Shape up or ship out, Bhubaneswar police commissioner’s sermon to city cops
Shape up or ship out, Bhubaneswar police commissioner’s sermon to city cops
Rajnath Singh in Leh: Army carries out military exercise with T-90 tanks
Rajnath Singh in Leh: Army carries out military exercise with T-90 tanks
Give me 3 months & 3 Ranji games, I’ll score runs for India again: Ganguly
Give me 3 months & 3 Ranji games, I’ll score runs for India again: Ganguly
Watch: Army’s T-90 tanks carry out exercise during Rajnath Singh’s Leh visit
Watch: Army’s T-90 tanks carry out exercise during Rajnath Singh’s Leh visit
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 State TallyCovid-19 CasesRajasthan crisisRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In