Maharashtra: Thane building develops cracks, 11 families evacuated

mumbai

Updated: Jul 17, 2020 14:49 IST

The Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC), Thane, authorities on Thursday night evacuated 11 families, who were staying at a four-storey building that had developed massive cracks and was prone to collapse, and vulnerable residents staying in adjacent Salunkhe and Bhoir chawls, and shifted them to a Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC)-run school amid incessant monsoon rain.

Sai Anand Apartment, a 20-year-old building that is located at Khopat in Thane, is prone to collapse, the authorities said.

The authorities have sealed the building that has nine rooms and three shops.

“The building’s wall, adjacent to Salunkhe and Bhoir chawls, developed massive cracks on Thursday night. All the vulnerable residents were evacuated and the building was sealed,” said Santosh Kadam, chief, RDMC, Thane.

Rabodi police station, RDMC, Thane, and Thane Fire Brigade personnel rushed to the site for evacuation.

While TMC authorities have made temporary arrangement for the evacuees’ stay at a civic body-run school.