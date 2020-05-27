e-paper
CM Uddhav Thackeray to meet MVA partners today amid reports of rift

The meeting, to be held at the chief minister’s official residence Varsha, is expected to be attended by key ministers from the Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress party, a MVA minister said.

mumbai Updated: May 27, 2020 13:36 IST
Swapnil Rawal
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
The meeting comes a day after NCP chief Sharad Pawar held a meeting with Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said his party was not a decision-maker in the MVA government.(ANI file photo)
         

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has convened a meeting of his allies in the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) on Wednesday afternoon against the backdrop of a spurt in political activities in the last few days.

The meeting, to be held at the chief minister’s official residence Varsha, is expected to be attended by key ministers from the Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress party, a MVA minister said.

The meeting assumes significance as it comes a day after NCP chief Sharad Pawar held a meeting with Thackeray and senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said his party was not a decision-maker in the MVA government.

It also comes in the wake of growing pressure from the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Maharashtra’s ruling coalition over its handling of the Covid-19 crisis.

However, the Shiv Sena played down the developments and described it a a routine meeting.

“It is not an urgent meeting for any crisis as it is being speculated. The chief minister holds meetings with his ministers regularly. This too is a routine meeting,” said a MVA minister who didn’t want to be named.

State minister Anil Parab, a close aide of the chief minister, is scheduled to address a news conference on Wednesday afternoon to counter claims by leader of opposition and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis that the Central government had given the state financial aid worth ₹28,000 crore over the past three months, directly and indirectly through various schemes.

Parab said on Tuesday the state government will “dissect” the numbers given by Fadnavis to show how the BJP leader was misguiding the people.

In a reference to Fadnavis’ book Budget: In Simple Language, Parab said, “We, in absolutely simple language, will dissect the numbers that he gave for the people of Maharashtra to know how they are misdirecting them. Devendra Fadnavis has given economic advice to the Maharashtra government. But he should know – only he doesn’t understand economics, people in the ruling party also know it well.”

Maharashtra recorded more than 2,000 Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the total tally to 54,758. There has been a slight dip in daily numbers for the past two days.

But the state also recorded its highest single-day fatalities, with 97 deaths on Tuesday. The state government is framing a policy to exit the lockdown after May 31, and it is expecting a surge in cases after curbs are further relaxed.

