Maharashtra woman hits man’s private parts with spatula after he makes unwanted advances

A 30-year-old man in Maharashtra's Thane district was taken to a hospital after a woman injured his private parts with a metal spatula, news agency PTI reported on Saturday. After the youth was caught committing the crime, people thrashed him. He has been hospitalised.(HT_PRINT)

According to officials, Anil Satyanarayan Raccha, 30, allegedly made unwanted advances towards a 26-year-old woman at her her home in the Bhiwandi area on Friday.

The police said the accused and the woman knew each other. On Friday, around 3.30pm, Raccha went to her house and attempted to make sexual overtures. He also allegedly flashed her.

The woman, in a bid to defend herself, ran to the kitchen and picked up a metal spatula. She attacked Raccha and injured his genitals, an unidentified official said.

A badly injured Raccha was taken out of her house to seek medical help. He has been hospitalised, the official added.

A first information report (FIR) against Raccha has been filed in the case based on a complaint filed by the woman. He has charged under sections related to outraging the modesty of a woman, sexual harassment and trespassing under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The accused has not been arrested as he is still in the hospital, according to the police.

Last month, a woman in Bihar had reportedly attacked and cut off the private parts of a man in the Saran district after he refused to marry her. The woman was taken into custody and interrogated, and a blood-stained knife was recovered from her possession.

After interrogation, the accused said she and the victim were in a relationship from the last two years, but the man refused to marry her. She attacked him after an argument after he denied her proposal. She accused him of sexually exploiting her on the pretext of marriage.