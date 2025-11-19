Mumbai, The conviction rate in Maharashtra improved from 9 per cent in 2013 to 53 per cent now, and the new criminal laws can potentially increase it to 90 per cent, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Wednesday. Maharashtra's conviction rate improved to 53 per cent, can go to 90 per cent: Fadnavis

Addressing a function, Fadnavis, who is also Home Minister, said the newly-implemented Central criminal laws will guarantee time-bound justice for victims by legally recognising digital and electronic evidence.

"The Indian Penal Code, Criminal Procedure Code, and the Evidence Act, framed by the British more than a century ago, were not designed to deliver speedy justice, whereas the new laws prioritise justice for victims and ensure strict punishment for offenders," he said after inaugurating an exhibition on the new criminal laws at Azad Maidan.

The new criminal laws, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, replaced the Indian Penal Code , the Code of Criminal Procedure , and the Indian Evidence Act, respectively.

The new laws allow FIRs to be registered at any police station in the state and also provide for e-FIRs, making it difficult for offenders to evade action by fleeing to other states, the Chief Minister said.

Fadnavis said the conviction rate in Maharashtra has improved from 9 per cent in 2013 to 53 per cent now, and the new laws have the potential to increase it to 90 per cent.

He said more than 60 girls were rescued from cyber bullying through the most advanced cyber lab in the country in Maharashtra.

"Mobile forensic vans had helped reduce pendency and ensured transparent examination of evidence," the chief minister added.

Highlighting the government's efforts to strengthen policing, Fadnavis said 14 government resolutions had been issued to reform policing, update recruitment rules and undertake major restructuring. "Over 50,000 police posts have been filled in recent years", he added.

The exhibition showcases the entire process from filing a complaint to conviction through live demonstrations. Fadnavis directed officials to organise similar exhibitions at the divisional and district levels.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who also spoke at the event, observed that the new laws, through provisions for digital and electronic evidence, would help secure stronger convictions and ensure strict punishment for those with "perverse and harmful mindsets".

